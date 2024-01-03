en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes Set for Global Release on January 24, 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes Set for Global Release on January 24, 2024

Mark your calendars, fighting game enthusiasts, as Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes is confirmed to make its global debut on January 24, 2024. This highly anticipated sequel to the renowned 2012 fighting game will be available to players on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. However, as of now, there are no current plans for an Xbox release.

New Roster, New Visuals

The sequel boasts an illustrious roster of 24 characters, blending a mix of fan-favorite returnees and brand-new fighters. These characters come to life with the game’s updated visuals, a testament to the remarkable work of its developers, FRENCH-BREAD and Arc System Works. Known for their stunning visuals and thrilling matches, this franchise continues to impress and captivate its broad player base.

Two Editions, Double the Excitement

Players interested in purchasing Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes have two editions to choose from: a standard version and a digital-only Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition, a treasure trove for fans, offers exclusive content. This includes a Character Season Pass and a set of 25 Announcer Characters, adding depth and variety to the gameplay experience.

Pre-Orders Now Live

Pre-orders for all supported platforms are now available on Amazon. This enables players to secure their copy of the game ahead of its worldwide release. For those who pre-order, bonuses await for both the standard and Deluxe edition, making the anticipation for the sequel’s release even more exciting.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
8 mins ago
The Renaissance of RPGs: A Glimpse into the Best Games of 2023
The past year, 2023, has been a remarkable one for the gaming industry, particularly in the realm of role-playing games (RPGs). The genre has been graced with a plethora of titles, each catering to an array of gaming preferences and styles. From the anticipated Diablo 4, which overcame its early challenges to become a firm
The Renaissance of RPGs: A Glimpse into the Best Games of 2023
Northeastern University Students Harness Power of Player-Centered Game Design
1 hour ago
Northeastern University Students Harness Power of Player-Centered Game Design
Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: A Gamepad That Redefines Gaming
1 hour ago
Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: A Gamepad That Redefines Gaming
Pokemon GO's Dazzling Dream Event: Shiny Cutiefly and Bonuses Unveiled
26 mins ago
Pokemon GO's Dazzling Dream Event: Shiny Cutiefly and Bonuses Unveiled
League of Legends 2024 Season: New Content and Anti-Cheat Measures
44 mins ago
League of Legends 2024 Season: New Content and Anti-Cheat Measures
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
51 mins ago
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Latest Headlines
World News
Montgomery County Public Libraries: A Community's Gateway to Free Services and Activities
36 seconds
Montgomery County Public Libraries: A Community's Gateway to Free Services and Activities
JP Nadda Calls for Nationwide Participation in Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony
42 seconds
JP Nadda Calls for Nationwide Participation in Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony
C.J. Stroud: The Rookie Quarterback Rekindling Hope for the Houston Texans
1 min
C.J. Stroud: The Rookie Quarterback Rekindling Hope for the Houston Texans
Scott Steiner Advises Nephew Bron Breakker on WWE Transition
2 mins
Scott Steiner Advises Nephew Bron Breakker on WWE Transition
House Democrats Call for Justice Clarence Thomas' Recusal in Trump-Related Case
2 mins
House Democrats Call for Justice Clarence Thomas' Recusal in Trump-Related Case
Adam Copeland Reflects on Real-life Issues in WWE Storylines
3 mins
Adam Copeland Reflects on Real-life Issues in WWE Storylines
Senegal's Constitutional Council Quashes Ousmane Sonko's Presidential Bid
3 mins
Senegal's Constitutional Council Quashes Ousmane Sonko's Presidential Bid
Scarlett Johansson's Rigorous Training and Diet for 'Avengers: Endgame': A Look Behind the Scenes
4 mins
Scarlett Johansson's Rigorous Training and Diet for 'Avengers: Endgame': A Look Behind the Scenes
Coleen Nolan Shares Weight Loss Journey and Industry Pressures
4 mins
Coleen Nolan Shares Weight Loss Journey and Industry Pressures
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
51 mins
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
1 hour
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
2 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
4 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
9 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
10 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
11 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
12 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
12 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app