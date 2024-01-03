Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes Set for Global Release on January 24, 2024

Mark your calendars, fighting game enthusiasts, as Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes is confirmed to make its global debut on January 24, 2024. This highly anticipated sequel to the renowned 2012 fighting game will be available to players on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. However, as of now, there are no current plans for an Xbox release.

New Roster, New Visuals

The sequel boasts an illustrious roster of 24 characters, blending a mix of fan-favorite returnees and brand-new fighters. These characters come to life with the game’s updated visuals, a testament to the remarkable work of its developers, FRENCH-BREAD and Arc System Works. Known for their stunning visuals and thrilling matches, this franchise continues to impress and captivate its broad player base.

Two Editions, Double the Excitement

Players interested in purchasing Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes have two editions to choose from: a standard version and a digital-only Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition, a treasure trove for fans, offers exclusive content. This includes a Character Season Pass and a set of 25 Announcer Characters, adding depth and variety to the gameplay experience.

Pre-Orders Now Live

Pre-orders for all supported platforms are now available on Amazon. This enables players to secure their copy of the game ahead of its worldwide release. For those who pre-order, bonuses await for both the standard and Deluxe edition, making the anticipation for the sequel’s release even more exciting.