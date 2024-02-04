Uncharted: Drake's Fortune PS5 Remake Rumor Ignites Speculation

In a recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, hosts Nick Baker and John Clarke ignited speculation about a possible remake of the classic video game 'Uncharted: Drake's Fortune' for the PlayStation 5. The hosts reported that they had received evidence indicating the potential for such a project, though it remains unclear whether this is in active development or simply a conceptual exploration.

'Uncharted' Remake Fits Sony's Recent Strategy

The possibility of an 'Uncharted' remake aligns well with Sony's recent trend of revisiting its game library. This strategy is evident in both remakes and remasters of popular titles, often coinciding with their adaptations into other media, such as films and TV shows. The remaster of 'Until Dawn', for instance, followed hot on the heels of the announcement of an Uncharted film.

Moreover, there have been persistent whispers about remasters for 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and 'God of War'. Both games have upcoming TV projects in the pipeline. Other anticipated releases include a new 'Twisted Metal' game and 'The Last of Us Part II Remastered'.

Previous Consideration for 'Uncharted' Remake

The notion of remaking 'Uncharted: Drake's Fortune' is not a novel concept. PlayStation's Visual Arts Service Group had previously contemplated this idea before shifting their focus to a 'The Last of Us' remake. This potential project is a reemergence of an idea that has been floating around Sony's studios for a while.

While the hosts of the XboxEra podcast have stoked the flames of speculation, they were clear that the project is far from a certainty. The developer behind the potential remake is currently unknown, though leaks suggest it might be a newly-established studio in San Diego in collaboration with PlayStation Studios Visual Arts.

Anticipated Improvements for the Remake

The rumor of a potential PS5 remake of 'Uncharted: Drake's Fortune' has sparked discussion about the improvements that could be incorporated. This includes upgraded graphics to make the most of the PS5's capabilities, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and possibly even new content. The prospect of bringing more games from the series to PC is also an exciting possibility.

In the world of gaming, where rumors are abundant, credibility is paramount. The leaker behind this potential scoop has a solid track record, lending weight to the speculation. However, until an official announcement from Sony or the developer, the 'Uncharted' remake remains a tantalizing possibility.