en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Ultros: Hadoque’s Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
Ultros: Hadoque’s Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer

Indie game developer Hadoque has unveiled a fresh trailer for their upcoming game, Ultros, a psychedelic action platformer that promises to immerse players in a vibrant, other-worldly universe. Titled the ‘Himsa Ahimsa Escalation Trailer’, it provides an enticing glimpse of the game’s dynamic combat mechanics, engrossing storylines, and its distinctive psychedelic art style.

Experience Psychedelic Art and Fast-Paced Combat

With its striking, colourful psychedelic visuals, Ultros stands out in the Pantheon of side-scrolling action platformers. The trailer, through slow-panning shots, captures the game’s scenes and levels, each drenched in a riot of colours and a kaleidoscope of forms. But the game isn’t just about aesthetics. It promises an adrenaline-fuelled combat experience where players will engage in intense battles, execute seamless combos with melee weapons, and dodge enemy attacks with agile leaps and jumps.

More Than Just Battles: The Gardening System

Alongside the high-octane combat, Ultros introduces an innovative gardening system. Players are tasked with cultivating plants within the game’s world, known as The Sarcophagus, adding a layer of tranquillity amidst the chaos of battle. This unique blend of fast-paced combat and peaceful gardening presents a gameplay experience that is as balanced as it is immersive.

Mark Your Calendars: Release Date Announced

Following a previous trailer in December, which unveiled the game’s release date, Hadoque has confirmed that Ultros will launch on February 13, 2024. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms, offering players multiple avenues to delve into the psychedelic world of Ultros. The countdown has begun for fans eager to embark on this colourful, action-packed journey.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
13 mins ago
Overwatch's 2024 Direction: A Focus on Teamwork and Evolutionary Gameplay
In a recent communication, the director of the popular video game Overwatch outlined the team’s vision for the game’s evolution in 2024. At the heart of this evolution is a dedication to addressing the needs of the core audience through the introduction of innovative systems and features. Revolutionizing Gameplay These changes, both within and outside
Overwatch's 2024 Direction: A Focus on Teamwork and Evolutionary Gameplay
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion
2 hours ago
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
2 hours ago
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
Ironmace Games Releases Hotfix 28 for 'Dark and Darker': Spectator Mode Returns
22 mins ago
Ironmace Games Releases Hotfix 28 for 'Dark and Darker': Spectator Mode Returns
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play
1 hour ago
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play
CES 2024: Audio Radar - A Vision for Hearing Impaired Gamers
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Audio Radar - A Vision for Hearing Impaired Gamers
Latest Headlines
World News
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
1 min
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
3 mins
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
4 mins
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
4 mins
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
Penn State Freshmen Wrestlers Prepare for Big Ten Debut
4 mins
Penn State Freshmen Wrestlers Prepare for Big Ten Debut
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
4 mins
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
Stabbing Incident in Hamilton: An Investigation Underway
4 mins
Stabbing Incident in Hamilton: An Investigation Underway
Punjab University Students Triumph in National Athletics Championships
5 mins
Punjab University Students Triumph in National Athletics Championships
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app