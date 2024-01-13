Ultros: Hadoque’s Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer

Indie game developer Hadoque has unveiled a fresh trailer for their upcoming game, Ultros, a psychedelic action platformer that promises to immerse players in a vibrant, other-worldly universe. Titled the ‘Himsa Ahimsa Escalation Trailer’, it provides an enticing glimpse of the game’s dynamic combat mechanics, engrossing storylines, and its distinctive psychedelic art style.

Experience Psychedelic Art and Fast-Paced Combat

With its striking, colourful psychedelic visuals, Ultros stands out in the Pantheon of side-scrolling action platformers. The trailer, through slow-panning shots, captures the game’s scenes and levels, each drenched in a riot of colours and a kaleidoscope of forms. But the game isn’t just about aesthetics. It promises an adrenaline-fuelled combat experience where players will engage in intense battles, execute seamless combos with melee weapons, and dodge enemy attacks with agile leaps and jumps.

More Than Just Battles: The Gardening System

Alongside the high-octane combat, Ultros introduces an innovative gardening system. Players are tasked with cultivating plants within the game’s world, known as The Sarcophagus, adding a layer of tranquillity amidst the chaos of battle. This unique blend of fast-paced combat and peaceful gardening presents a gameplay experience that is as balanced as it is immersive.

Mark Your Calendars: Release Date Announced

Following a previous trailer in December, which unveiled the game’s release date, Hadoque has confirmed that Ultros will launch on February 13, 2024. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms, offering players multiple avenues to delve into the psychedelic world of Ultros. The countdown has begun for fans eager to embark on this colourful, action-packed journey.