UK Video Game Spending on the Rise But Growth Slows

In 2022, British consumers spent a staggering 4.66 billion British pounds on video games, marking a 2.3 percent increase from the previous year. A boom in the industry was experienced in 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many confined to their homes and seeking entertainment. However, this growth rate decelerated in 2021 and continued to do so in 2022. As other forms of entertainment reopened and became accessible once more, the video game industry experienced a stabilization in growth.

Major Players in the UK Video Game Industry

The UK video game sector is populated by prominent international participants, including Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, and Ubisoft. However, Nintendo and 505 Games were notable absentees in the 2022 market. This information is based on GSD digital data which also highlighted the top-selling video games in the UK for 2022 and the weekly top sellers for 2023.

Employment and Pricing in the Video Game Industry

The employment landscape in the UK’s computer game industry from 2011 to 2022 as well as the unit price of video game software from 2008 to 2022 were also revealed in the report. These elements are crucial in understanding the economic dynamics of the video game industry, especially during a period of change.

Restructuring and Downsizing in the Industry

Swedish conglomerate Thunderful Group AB announced it would lay off around 20 percent of their staff as part of a restructuring program. The company cited over-investments in recent years as the primary reason for this decision. With a focus on lowering costs and prioritizing areas with the best future growth and profitability prospects, the company plans to spend 30 to 40 million SEK on the restructuring. The impact of these changes is expected to become apparent in the second half of 2024. Thunderful’s last non-acting CEO stepped down in August 2022 following net losses. This trend of over-investment and subsequent restructuring is not exclusive to Thunderful. Fellow Swedish conglomerate Embracer is also in the process of restructuring after laying off over 900 people last summer.