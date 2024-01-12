en English
Ubisoft’s ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ Redefines In-Game Navigation with Memory Shards

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:07 pm EST
Ubisoft's 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' Redefines In-Game Navigation with Memory Shards

Ubisoft has broken new ground with its latest 2.5D Metroidvania game, ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’. The game introduces a revolutionary in-game mapping feature, Memory Shards, that changes the way players navigate the extensive game map, eliminating the need for manual note-taking or memory gymnastics, a common frustration in the genre.

Reinventing Navigation in Metroidvania Games

Historically, Metroidvania games have had a unique challenge for players. They were required to remember specific locations that were initially unreachable until they acquired certain upgrades like an airdash or doublejump. This often resulted in players forgetting these locations and spending undue hours searching for them. Several games, including the recent ‘Blasphemous 2’, have tried to provide solutions by allowing players to place customizable markers on their in-game map. However, these systems have often been imperfect, leading to confusion about the meaning of specific markers.

Memory Shards: A Photographic Memory for Gamers

‘The Lost Crown’ offers a fresh approach with its Memory Shards feature. These shards enable players to take screenshots of specific areas and pin them directly onto their in-game map. This innovative feature essentially endows players with a ‘photographic memory’ for significant locations, drastically reducing the necessity for backtracking or memorizing where upgrades or collectibles were found. Although there is a limit to the number of active Memory Shards, players can couple this feature with the traditional customizable markers, creating a comprehensive system to track their progress and strategize their next steps in the game.

Setting a New Standard for Future Games

Ubisoft’s innovative use of Memory Shards in ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ has been positively received, marking a pivotal moment for the Metroidvania genre. With this change, the company has set a new standard for in-game navigation that could potentially be adopted by other games. The game is available on multiple platforms, and the inclusion of Memory Shards has proven to be a game-changer, providing a seamless and intuitive way for players to keep track of obstacles and areas of interest.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

