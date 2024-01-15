Ubisoft Paves the Way for Gaming Subscriptions: A Deeper Dive with Philippe Tremblay

Ubisoft, the acclaimed video game publisher, is reshaping its strategies as it delves deeper into the gaming subscription model, spearheaded by Philippe Tremblay, the newly appointed director of subscriptions. The company recently unveiled its rebranded subscription services, Ubisoft+ Premium and Ubisoft+ Classics, drawing parallels with the transition consumers made from owning physical CDs and DVDs to streaming music, movies, and TV shows.

A Shift in Gaming Paradigms

Tremblay emphasized the similarity between the unfolding gaming subscription era and the widespread acceptance of music and movie streaming platforms. He acknowledged the initial reluctance of gamers to relinquish ownership of their games but suggested that this mindset is gradually changing. Ubisoft+ and similar services allow players to maintain their game progress, and they can continue their gaming journey whenever they wish.

Ubisoft's Subscription Offerings

Ubisoft+ Premium offers subscribers day-one access to new releases, including downloadable content (DLC), positioning the plan as a valuable proposal for dedicated gamers. Ubisoft+ Classics, on the other hand, provides access to the company's extensive back catalogue of titles at a reduced fee. With these offerings, Ubisoft aims to reach a wider audience, as one out of every ten subscribers is a new player. The company has seen millions of subscribers join its ranks over the last four years, signifying promising growth.

Gamer's Skepticism and Ubisoft's Assurance

Despite Ubisoft's reassurances, their recent actions, such as discontinuing online services for older games, pulling games from digital stores, and announcing the forthcoming shutdown of 'The Crew' game by April 2024, have sparked skepticism among gamers. The fear is that games, unlike movies or TV shows, might vanish entirely, leaving no option for purchase elsewhere. Tremblay, however, remains optimistic, asserting that with consistent reassurances and the apparent benefits of the subscription model, gamers will fully embrace this new gaming world.