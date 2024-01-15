Ubisoft Joins Wemix's Node Council, Deepens Blockchain Involvement

Gaming giant Ubisoft continues to fortify its position within the blockchain sector, recently stepping into the role of a validator node partner for Wemix's advanced 'Wemix 3.0' network. As an Ethereum-compatible blockchain, Wemix 3.0 operates on the proof-of-stake authority consensus algorithm, which expertly amalgamates elements from both proof-of-stake and proof-of-authority models.

Advertisment

Ubisoft's Blockchain Leap

Ubisoft, acclaimed for its early adoption of blockchain technology in gaming, is set to be the 26th partner out of a total of 40 Node Council Partners (NCP) for Wemix. This strategic partnership aims to enrich the Wemix platform by infusing it with Ubisoft's vast technical prowess, resources, and innovative gaming experiences.

Validator Nodes: The Backbone of Blockchain

Advertisment

Validator nodes are the linchpins of a blockchain functioning, running the software, and affirming transactions. These nodes often reap cryptocurrency rewards for their invaluable contributions. The inclusion of Ubisoft, a prominent figure in the gaming industry, is expected to significantly bolster Wemix's ecosystem.

Ubisoft's Ongoing Blockchain Endeavours

Despite confronting backlash from gamers in 2021 for integrating NFTs into its Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint game, Ubisoft remains unwavered in its quest to explore blockchain initiatives. It has previously functioned as a node operator for the Hedera blockchain in 2022, the Cronos blockchain in 2023, and has tantalizingly teased a blockchain-based game titled Champions Tactics. Additionally, Ubisoft has also launched a successful NFT mint for the game, further cementing its commitment to blockchain and crypto technologies.