Two Decades-Long Gaming Legacy Ends: Paddy’s Game Shoppe Announces Closure

In the heart of St. Cloud, a beacon for local gamers, Paddy’s Game Shoppe, has announced its imminent closure after nearly twenty years of operation. The co-owner, Gino Marinaro, disclosed that the game store’s struggles began with the advent of Covid-19, further compounded by changes in the city’s downtown regulations.

Struggling Sales and Relocation

These challenges led to a pivotal decision to move the store to a new location, 2018 Veterans Drive, in November 2021. Despite an initial surge in sales following the relocation, the revenue failed to meet the store’s projection, culminating in the hard choice to close.

Gratitude and Community Connections

Marinaro expressed profound gratitude to the local community for their unwavering support over the years. He emphasized the strong relationships formed through the shop, which has been a hub for gamers and has contributed significantly to the local gaming culture.

Liquidation and Future Commitment

Known for its extensive range of board games, collectible card games, miniatures, and for hosting acclaimed gaming events and tournaments, Paddy’s Game Shoppe is now slated to liquidate its inventory and various store fixtures. In the wake of the closure announcement, Marinaro vowed to remain an active participant in the gaming community. He pledged to conduct educational sessions and maintain weekly game nights, ensuring the store’s legacy continues to enrich the local gaming scene.