en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Two Decades-Long Gaming Legacy Ends: Paddy’s Game Shoppe Announces Closure

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Two Decades-Long Gaming Legacy Ends: Paddy’s Game Shoppe Announces Closure

In the heart of St. Cloud, a beacon for local gamers, Paddy’s Game Shoppe, has announced its imminent closure after nearly twenty years of operation. The co-owner, Gino Marinaro, disclosed that the game store’s struggles began with the advent of Covid-19, further compounded by changes in the city’s downtown regulations.

Struggling Sales and Relocation

These challenges led to a pivotal decision to move the store to a new location, 2018 Veterans Drive, in November 2021. Despite an initial surge in sales following the relocation, the revenue failed to meet the store’s projection, culminating in the hard choice to close.

Gratitude and Community Connections

Marinaro expressed profound gratitude to the local community for their unwavering support over the years. He emphasized the strong relationships formed through the shop, which has been a hub for gamers and has contributed significantly to the local gaming culture.

Liquidation and Future Commitment

Known for its extensive range of board games, collectible card games, miniatures, and for hosting acclaimed gaming events and tournaments, Paddy’s Game Shoppe is now slated to liquidate its inventory and various store fixtures. In the wake of the closure announcement, Marinaro vowed to remain an active participant in the gaming community. He pledged to conduct educational sessions and maintain weekly game nights, ensuring the store’s legacy continues to enrich the local gaming scene.

0
Business Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited Files Annual Report, Reinforces Trust and Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

Mild Winter Impacts Businesses, Individuals Brace for Possible Snowfall

By Salman Khan

SGA Engineering: Two Decades of Resilience and Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

AG Mortgage Bank PLC Completes First Tranche of N1 Billion Tier 2 Capital Issuance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Gunkul Engineering Plc to Fund 17 Renewable Energy Projects in Thailan ...
@Business · 2 mins
Gunkul Engineering Plc to Fund 17 Renewable Energy Projects in Thailan ...
heart comment 0
American Lithium Corp Falters with a 4.35% Stock Price Decrease

By BNN Correspondents

American Lithium Corp Falters with a 4.35% Stock Price Decrease
Lincoln Electric Products Makes Strategic Move to Bartlesville, Fueling Local Growth

By Momen Zellmi

Lincoln Electric Products Makes Strategic Move to Bartlesville, Fueling Local Growth
NIKE Q2 2024 Earnings Call: A Deep Dive into Financial Performance and Future Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

NIKE Q2 2024 Earnings Call: A Deep Dive into Financial Performance and Future Strategies
Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service Officers

By Salman Khan

Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service Officers
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
2 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
2 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
2 mins
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
2 mins
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
2 mins
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
2 mins
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
2 mins
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
3 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
22 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app