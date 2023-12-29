en English
Gaming

Twitch Drops Return for ‘Escape From Tarkov’ Celebrating New Game Reset

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:14 am EST
In the pulsating world of esports, one event has recently rekindled the enthusiasm of players around the globe. The game ‘Escape From Tarkov’ is celebrating a new game reset, or ‘wipe,’ with the return of Twitch Drops. Starting from December 29 and stretching till January 8, players can seize free in-game items by simply watching participating ‘Tarkov’ streamers on Twitch.

Eligible Participation and Rewards

To become eligible for these Twitch Drops, players must first possess an ‘Escape From Tarkov’ account and the game itself. Currently, there is a 25% discount on the game, making it an opportune time for interested individuals to join in. After installing the game and creating a character, players need to link their Twitch account to their ‘Tarkov’ account via the game’s official website. This easy linking process enables players to commence earning Twitch Drops whilst watching eligible streams.

Claiming the In-game Items

Upon earning a drop, viewers will receive a notification on Twitch. The claimed item then needs to be retrieved from their inventory page. Subsequently, the item is dispatched to their game account where it can be accessed through in-game messages and added to their stash just like any other reward. This process injects an extra dash of excitement into the gaming experience.

Streamer Schedule and Special Gifts

On December 29 and January 7, any streamer playing ‘Escape From Tarkov’ can offer drops. However, on other days, only specific streamers listed on the game’s website have drops available. This adds a layer of anticipation and strategy for the players. Additionally, viewers have a golden chance to claim a free new years gift in the game, driving up the stakes and the fun for this gaming event.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

