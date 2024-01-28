Trophy List for 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Leaked Ahead of Release

The highly anticipated video game 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' is rapidly approaching its official release, set to make its debut on February 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. The game has also been scheduled for an early access release on January 30, stirring excitement among eager gamers.

Leaked Trophies Ignite Speculation

In a surprising turn of events, the full list of Trophies for the game has reportedly been leaked on Reddit. The leaked Trophies have offered a tantalizing glimpse into the challenges that lie ahead for the players, suggesting that the route to the coveted Platinum Trophy will be filled with a variety of activities outside of the main storyline.

Activities Beyond Main Storyline

These activities include engaging in Incursion missions and Support Squad Missions, tackling Riddler AR Challenges, solving Riddles, collecting Riddler Trophies, leveling up characters, equipping Infamy gear sets, and completing Support Squad Contracts. The wide array of activities is set to add depth to the game, offering players a diverse and immersive gaming experience.

Preventing Spoilers

In a move that seems to be designed to maintain the suspense and excitement, the leaked list carefully avoids mentioning any Trophies related to the main story. This move is seen as an attempt to prevent spoilers, even though it is noted that spoilers for the game have been circulating for some time now.

Despite the leaks and the circulating spoilers, reviews for the game are expected to remain scarce until after the official release date. This should preserve the thrill of the game's unveiling, keeping the gaming community on the edge of their seats as they await the moment they can finally get their hands on 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League'.