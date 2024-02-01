Train Sim World 4 Enhances West Somerset Railway Add-on with Steam Locomotives and Scenery Upgrades

Video game enthusiasts with a penchant for rail simulation received a thrilling upgrade as Dovetail Games unveiled a significant update to the West Somerset Railway Add-on for the Train Sim World 4. The upgrade introduces a gamut of features, including a fresh timetable, intricate scenic enhancements, and notably, the inclusion of steam locomotives, considerably broadening the original route that hitherto featured only two diesel locomotives – a Class 09 shunter and a Class 47.

Immersing in the Steam Gala Experience

The revamped gaming experience leans heavily on a steam gala timetable from the previous year. It's remarkable how the fusion of technology and nostalgia can create an immersive experience that echoes the thrill of a steam gala. The visual delight of improved lighting and weather, coupled with scenic enhancements at Minehead and Watchet, further adds to the realism of the game.

Extension to the Bristol-Exeter Main Line

In a bid to enhance the gaming experience, the upgrade also includes an extension from Norton Fitzwarren to a portion of the Bristol to Exeter main line. This strategic extension not only engages the players with a longer route but also offers them a glimpse of the historic Bristol-Exeter main line, thereby adding a dash of historical charm to the gaming experience.

Restored 'Western' Class 52 Diesel-Hydraulic Locomotive

The Add-on includes a notable locomotive, the 'Western' Class 52 diesel-hydraulic, which is currently being restored by the Diesel Electric Preservation Group at Williton on the West Somerset Railway. This locomotive's inclusion adds an extra layer of interest for locomotive enthusiasts and gamers alike.

The Add-on is now accessible on multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It's free for players who already own Train Sim World 4 and the Add-on, though the release times may vary across different platforms. To experience the steam train services, players would require additional back catalogue content.

The full-size West Somerset Railway is a popular tourist attraction in Somerset, with services resuming on March 23, 2024, and a Spring Steam Spectacular event scheduled for the May Day Bank Holiday weekend. The simulated experience of this popular railway line in the game offers players a chance to virtually experience this historic attraction.