Top Five Free Vehicles in GTA Online 2024: A Guide for Beginners

With the escalating in-game economy in Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online), access to free vehicles is a boon, especially for beginners. This year, the game offers a range of free vehicles that players can acquire without spending in-game currency. Some of these four-wheelers can be simply stolen off the streets, while others serve as rewards for completing certain DLC story missions. Here, we delve into the top five free vehicles in GTA Online 2024 that are a must-grab.

Ocelot Virtue: The High-Speed Wonder

The Ocelot Virtue tops the list of free vehicles. Inspired by the Lotus Evija, this in-game vehicle is available after completing The Last Dose missions. Not only does it boast a top speed of 119.25 mph with upgrades, but it also features a Missile Lock-On Jammer and Armor Plating, making it a formidable choice for high-speed chases and combats.

Enus Paragon R (Armored): The Bulletproof Beast

Next up is the Enus Paragon R (Armored), a reward for completing all the Diamond Casino and Resort story missions. This vehicle is equipped with bullet-resistant windows and front-facing machine guns, providing a perfect blend of safety and firepower. It's an ideal pick for those gritty, action-packed missions.

Karin Futo: The Drifter's Delight

The Karin Futo, modeled after the Toyota AE86 Levin, is a top choice for drift enthusiasts. This vehicle can be stolen from certain areas in the game, making it easily accessible for beginners. Its agility and drifting prowess make it a joy to drive around the corners of Los Santos.

Vapid Pisswasser Dominator: The Drag Racer's Dream

The Vapid Pisswasser Dominator, a variant of the standard Dominator, is a beast on the drag strip. It can reach a top speed of 126.50 mph, leaving other vehicles in its dust. This vehicle is a must-have for those adrenaline-filled drag races.

MTL Brickade 6x6: The Robust Runner

Last but not least, the MTL Brickade 6x6 is a reward after completing The First Dose missions. This heavy-duty vehicle, combining features of real-world expedition trucks, is beneficial for beginners to defend against griefers. It also serves as the base for the Acid Lab business, making it a multifaceted addition to your in-game garage.

To wrap up, these five free vehicles offer a variety of benefits that can give players an edge in GTA Online 2024. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, these vehicles can enhance your in-game experience. Now, we turn the question to you, our readers: Are you a GTA Online beginner? Cast your vote in our poll below.