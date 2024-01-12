en English
Gaming

Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans

Survival horror game aficionados are in for a treat as a slew of critically acclaimed titles are now available for under $10. This eclectic mix includes cult classics, newer entries, Lovecraftian-inspired tales, and genre-defining games, ensuring that every horror enthusiast finds something to their liking.

‘Obscure’: A High School Nightmare

Steam is offering ‘Obscure’ for a mere $6.99, inviting players to navigate a high school teeming with mutated beings. The spine-chilling environment and unforeseen threats make this game a must-have for any survival horror fan.

‘Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth’

For Lovecraftian horror devotees, ‘Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth’ is available for $4.99 on Steam. This game is renowned for its atmospheric storytelling and immersive gameplay, presenting a unique horror experience.

‘System Shock 2’: Sci-Fi Horror Fusion

‘System Shock 2’, priced at $9.99, melds RPG and FPS elements in a spine-tingling sci-fi horror setting. This game is known for its cutting-edge gameplay mechanics and deeply engaging narrative.

‘Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare’

Steam offers ‘Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare’, another Lovecraftian tale, for $6.99. The game takes players to the mysterious Shadow Island, brimming with unspeakable horrors and dark secrets.

‘Manhunt’: A Stealth Horror Adventure

Available for $8.99 on the PlayStation Store, ‘Manhunt’ is infamous for its graphic violence and stealth gameplay. This title pushes the boundaries of survival horror, offering players a truly immersive and nerve-wracking experience.

‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’: Narrative-Driven Horror

‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’, available for $7.99 on Steam, delivers a narrative-driven experience set amidst the backdrop of the plague. This game intertwines historical events with elements of horror, providing a unique and riveting playthrough.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’: Animatronic Horrors

For $4.99, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ challenges players to survive against a horde of terrifying animatronics. This game has gained a cult following for its inventive gameplay and relentless scares.

‘Left 4 Dead 2’: Co-Op Zombie Survival

‘Left 4 Dead 2’, a popular co-op zombie survival game, is available for $6.99 on the Xbox Games Store. This game offers a thrilling, fast-paced survival experience, making it a staple in the horror genre.

‘Escape The Backrooms’: Multiplayer Survival

At $9.99 on Steam, ‘Escape The Backrooms’ offers a multiplayer experience where players must navigate through mysteriously endless rooms. The tension and uncertainty make this game a standout in the survival horror genre.

‘DOOM 3’: A Classic FPS Survival Horror

‘DOOM 3’, a classic FPS game centered around a demonic invasion, is available for $3.99 on the PlayStation Store. Known for its intense action and atmospheric horror, this game is a must-play for any survival horror enthusiast.

All these games, each unique in their style and offering, provide thrilling and affordable experiences for fans of the survival horror genre. Whether it’s a classic tale of horror, a Lovecraftian nightmare, or an innovative multiplayer experience, there’s something to satisfy every player’s craving for fear and excitement.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

