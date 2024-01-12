en English
Business

tinyBuild Inc Teeters on Bankruptcy: Shareholder Vote on Crucial Funding Holds the Key

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
tinyBuild Inc Teeters on Bankruptcy: Shareholder Vote on Crucial Funding Holds the Key

Indie video game developer, tinyBuild Inc, famed for its popular creation ‘Hello Neighbor’, teeters on the brink of bankruptcy, its fate hinging on a pivotal funding round. The company, in its quest to avert financial catastrophe, seeks shareholder approval for a $14 million equity raise, a move announced on December 21.

Atari Steps Up as Lifeline

Amid the financial turbulence, video game conglomerate Atari has emerged as a potential lifeline, pledging to inject around $2 million into the beleaguered firm. Additionally, existing shareholders of tinyBuild have committed to contributing $2.16 million, with the balance anticipated from other investors.

Special Meeting to Decide tinyBuild’s Fate

The decisive vote on this crucial funding is slated for Tuesday, January 16, at a special meeting. A negative outcome, tinyBuild has cautioned, would render it incapable of meeting its financial obligations, possibly pushing it to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy or another form of insolvency. Such a scenario would leave stockholders grappling with uncertain recovery prospects.

CEO’s Support Amid Swedbank’s Exit

tinyBuild’s CEO, Alex Nichiporchik, has voiced his readiness to support the company through these challenging times, though no concrete terms have been finalized. In a further blow to tinyBuild, Swedbank, a significant shareholder, was revealed to have trimmed its holdings below critical thresholds in October 2023, further intensifying the company’s precarious situation.

The fate of tinyBuild now hangs in the balance, with the outcome of the impending shareholder vote holding the key to its survival or potential descent into bankruptcy.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

