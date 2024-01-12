tinyBuild Inc Teeters on Bankruptcy: Shareholder Vote on Crucial Funding Holds the Key

Indie video game developer, tinyBuild Inc, famed for its popular creation ‘Hello Neighbor’, teeters on the brink of bankruptcy, its fate hinging on a pivotal funding round. The company, in its quest to avert financial catastrophe, seeks shareholder approval for a $14 million equity raise, a move announced on December 21.

Atari Steps Up as Lifeline

Amid the financial turbulence, video game conglomerate Atari has emerged as a potential lifeline, pledging to inject around $2 million into the beleaguered firm. Additionally, existing shareholders of tinyBuild have committed to contributing $2.16 million, with the balance anticipated from other investors.

Special Meeting to Decide tinyBuild’s Fate

The decisive vote on this crucial funding is slated for Tuesday, January 16, at a special meeting. A negative outcome, tinyBuild has cautioned, would render it incapable of meeting its financial obligations, possibly pushing it to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy or another form of insolvency. Such a scenario would leave stockholders grappling with uncertain recovery prospects.

CEO’s Support Amid Swedbank’s Exit

tinyBuild’s CEO, Alex Nichiporchik, has voiced his readiness to support the company through these challenging times, though no concrete terms have been finalized. In a further blow to tinyBuild, Swedbank, a significant shareholder, was revealed to have trimmed its holdings below critical thresholds in October 2023, further intensifying the company’s precarious situation.

The fate of tinyBuild now hangs in the balance, with the outcome of the impending shareholder vote holding the key to its survival or potential descent into bankruptcy.