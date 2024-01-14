en English
Gaming

Throne & Liberty: Major Server Consolidation to Enhance Gaming Experience

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST
Throne & Liberty: Major Server Consolidation to Enhance Gaming Experience

The acclaimed Korean MMORPG, Throne & Liberty, is set to undergo a significant server consolidation. In a bold move aimed at enhancing the overall gaming experience, the number of servers will be reduced from 18 to 7. This initiative is expected to foster larger, more active player communities, reduce wait times for group content, and facilitate guild recruitment.

Resets and Preservation

As a result of the server merge, players can anticipate a number of resets affecting elements such as combat progress, economy balance, and player rankings. Key components such as inventory, kills, and guild status will be preserved for characters migrating from the old servers. However, PvP progress, ranks, and other time-sensitive aspects like Conquest Battles will be reset. This reset includes Boonstones and Riftstones, activity ranking scores, and guild member contributions.

Effects on the Economy and Rankings

In a bid to maintain economic balance after the merge, item prices and ‘favorite items’ lists will also be reset. Players involved in Ranked battles will receive their rewards early, based on their ranking on their original servers at the time the merge commences.

Scheduled Date

The server consolidation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 17th, during the game’s regular maintenance period. This strategic move is expected to herald a new era in the Throne & Liberty gaming experience, with the anticipation of more robust player interaction and streamlined gameplay.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

