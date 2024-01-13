en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

The Witcher 3 Set for a Modding Revolution with CD Projekt Red’s ‘Quest Editor’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
The Witcher 3 Set for a Modding Revolution with CD Projekt Red’s ‘Quest Editor’

Eight years post its release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt commands a dedicated player base, rivaling its contemporary, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. A significant player in Skyrim’s enduring popularity is its prolific modding community, a feature that has so far been lacking in The Witcher 3. But this equation is poised to change with the introduction of a new ‘Quest Editor’ tool by CD Projekt Red (CDPR).

A Quest Editor for Enhanced Moddability

Announcing a robust ‘Quest Editor’ tool, CDPR aims to galvanize the modding landscape of The Witcher 3. This tool is designed to permit players to create or edit quests and content within the game. While the specifics remain cloaked, the potential for simplifying the modding process could ignite a surge in player-created content, akin to the vibrant community that has sustained Skyrim over the years.

The Witcher 3’s Modding Scenario

Despite the challenges currently faced by modders, such as the complexity in installing and creating certain types of mods, The Witcher 3 still ranks as the 9th most popular game on Nexus Mods. The forthcoming tool could usher in a ‘golden age’ for modding in The Witcher 3, potentially paving the way for new characters, stories, and regions. However, the gaming community should temper these expectations until more information is disclosed.

The Future of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3

There’s a whisper in the industry that this tool could be extended to Cyberpunk 2077, another CDPR game that could significantly profit from advanced mod support. With forecasts suggesting that 2024 may be a quieter year for major new game releases, the expanded, modded version of The Witcher 3 might morph into a pivotal RPG experience for players, adding another feather in CDPR’s cap.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
17 mins ago
Horizon Franchise Confirms Development of New Multiplayer Game
In a move that has sparked excitement among gaming aficionados, the Horizon franchise has confirmed the development of a multiplayer game, likely to feature a battle royale mode and player-versus-environment (PvE) elements. This announcement comes on the heels of the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, Naughty Dog’s intended multiplayer extension for their acclaimed
Horizon Franchise Confirms Development of New Multiplayer Game
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
3 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
3 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
A Nostalgic Revisit: Fan Remake of Stick RPG in Development for Roblox
18 mins ago
A Nostalgic Revisit: Fan Remake of Stick RPG in Development for Roblox
Next Battlefield Game to Rekindle Destructible Environments, Single-Player Mode
18 mins ago
Next Battlefield Game to Rekindle Destructible Environments, Single-Player Mode
Unveiling Secret Interactions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's DLC Epilogue
35 mins ago
Unveiling Secret Interactions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's DLC Epilogue
Latest Headlines
World News
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
25 seconds
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
28 seconds
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
32 seconds
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
5 mins
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
7 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
9 mins
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
10 mins
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
11 mins
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
13 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
13 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app