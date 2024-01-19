The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game to Get Spine-Chilling Updates and New Features

The iconic 1974 horror film, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, now reimagined as a third-person asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, is about to get even more terrifying. Gun Interactive, the team behind the chilling endeavor, recently unveiled a series of updates and features set to hit the game within the next 90 days.
Stepping into the Blood-Splattered Shoes of the Slaughter Family
In this spine-chilling game, players can step into the roles of the infamous Slaughter family or their hapless victims. The objective is clear-cut: as a victim, use stealth and wit to escape the clutches of the grisly family; as a member of the Slaughter clan, thwart victims' escape attempts.
Brutality Amplified with New Updates
In a recent livestream, Head of Brand Strategy Matt Szep and CEO/President Wes Keltner, dropped some titillating tidbits about the upcoming updates. Players can look forward to execution packs featuring more blood-curdling executions, weapon skins for that personal touch of terror, and new cosmetics, such as the Bride Sissy and Shirtless Johnny outfits.
Reliving the Horror in Museum Mode
A unique Museum Mode is also on the cards, allowing players to explore the Family House, complete with trivia and photo opportunities – a thrilling venture for fans of the original film.
Exciting Developments on the Horizon
Gun Interactive is also hard at work developing new characters and a new map named The Mill, promising more vertical gameplay. Additionally, the game will soon sport a new soundtrack that pays tribute to the original film's haunting sound design. The album, titled Remains, is a collaboration between Jim Bonney and Wes Keltner.
Addressing the Community Feedback
Recognizing the importance of community feedback, the team is also working on various in-game adjustments and improvements. These include a slight buff for Leatherface, character perk reworks, and fixes for issues identified by the players. Detailed patch notes will be shared closer to the update's release.