The Rising Value of Classic PlayStation Games: A Market Boom Driven by Scarcity

The classic video games, particularly from the era of the original PlayStation, are witnessing an unprecedented surge in their value, attributed largely to their scarcity. In an era dominated by downloadable games, the limited edition physical copies of PlayStation 1 games have become a hot commodity among collectors and enthusiasts.

Spider-Man for PS1: A Collector's Delight

An exemplar of this trend is the Spider-Man game for PS1, an action-adventure spectacle based on Marvel comics, developed by Neversoft and published by Activision in 2000. The game's pricing fluctuates significantly based on its condition, ranging from $15.18 for a loose copy to approximately $40 for a complete in box (CIB) version. The price can skyrocket to nearly $400 for a new, unopened copy.

Final Fantasy VII: The Golden Goose of PlayStation Games

Another classic that has been creating ripples in the market is Final Fantasy VII, a role-playing game developed by Square in 1997. A special misprint version of this game has become a treasure for collectors, commanding an incredible price of up to $6,100 if in new condition.

The Shift from Physical to Digital Gaming

Despite the booming market for classic games, the overall trend in the video game industry signals a shift towards digital gaming. Citing a substantial decline in physical video game sales since the early 2000s, UK High Street chain Game plans to phase out its pre-owned video game business. The company was bought by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group in 2019 for 52m, leading to some store closures and a pivot towards other forms of entertainment like plush toys, board games, and Pokemon cards. The firm's managing director emphasized the need to safeguard the business's future by adopting a diverse entertainment approach spanning gaming, toys, board games, and tech.