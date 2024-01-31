The Quinfall Developers Respond to Criticism with Insightful Q&A and Gameplay Footage

Vawraek, the developer of the much-anticipated MMORPG, The Quinfall, has addressed recent criticism with a detailed Q&A session and gameplay footage, coinciding with the game's closed beta launch. The Q&A, presented in Turkish with English subtitles, offers a deep dive into the expansive gaming world that spans a staggering 2016km2 (778.382 square miles). Notably, players are granted unlimited exploration from the outset of the beta, a move reflecting the developer's commitment to open-world gaming.
A Stand Against Pay-to-Win Model
The Quinfall is taking a stand against the often-criticized pay-to-win model. The game will be available for a one-time purchase on Steam, and any in-game transactions will utilize V-Coin, an exclusive currency on the platform. This approach ensures that the game progression is not heavily influenced by real-world wealth, thereby maintaining a level playing field for all players.
Immersive Gameplay Features
The Quinfall incorporates traditional MMORPG elements such as PvE, PvP, and roleplaying, creating a largely community-driven experience. Players can tailor the level of risk and potential rewards by choosing between PvP and PvE channels. The game offers a detailed character creation system, 16 professions with progression stages, three in-game seasons, and various fast-travel options like tours and portals. These features add depth to the gameplay, promising an immersive and dynamic gaming experience.
Closed Beta and Future Plans
The comprehensive Q&A video, spanning over 38 minutes, also outlines Vawraek's future plans for The Quinfall. The developers have planned mini-games and a significant role for Game Masters (GMs) during the closed beta phase. The closed beta is free to participate in, and second beta participants are even encouraged to share their gameplay experiences publicly, fostering transparency and community engagement. This approach showcases Vawraek's commitment to refining the game based on player feedback and their vision for a flourishing Quinfall community.