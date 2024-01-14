en English
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: New Content, Upgrade Path, and Making-of Documentary Revealed

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
The gaming community is buzzing as the remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 for PS5 gears up for its release. The remastered edition promises a wealth of new content for players, including the intriguing ‘No Return’, a roguelike survival mode. This new mode will introduce 13 fresh Trophies associated with a range of challenges, from winning with different characters and completing challenge tracks, to achieving an S rank in an encounter and clinching a Daily Run on Grounded difficulty.

A Seamless Transition for Players

Naughty Dog, the game’s developer, has reassured fans that Trophies earned in the original PS4 version will seamlessly carry over to the PS5 remaster. This includes the coveted Platinum Trophy, which means players who have already unlocked Trophies on the PS4 can expect them to be automatically unlocked on the PS5 version. However, the new Trophies linked to the No Return mode will not be a prerequisite for earning the Platinum Trophy in the remastered version.

New Content to Explore

Along with No Return, the remastered version will feature other exciting new content. This includes Guitar Free Play and Lost Levels, enhancing the overall game experience for players. These additions promise to add layers of complexity and enjoyment to the much-loved game.

Upgrading to the Remastered Version

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5 will not be available for free to existing owners. However, an upgrade path is available at a reasonable cost of $10. It’s worth noting that regional pricing is yet to be confirmed and that disc copies of the game can be upgraded to the PS5 remastered version as part of the $10 upgrade path. The remastered version carries a price tag of $49.99/£44.99 for first-time purchasers, reflecting the value of the enhanced game and its new content.

The Making of a Masterpiece

As a bonus treat for fans, an official documentary detailing the making of The Last of Us Part 2 has been announced. This offers an intimate look into the development process, promising to enrich the gaming experience with behind-the-scenes insights.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

