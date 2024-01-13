en English
Gaming

The Hidden Significance of ‘Tav’ in Baldur’s Gate 3

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
The Hidden Significance of ‘Tav’ in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, a role-playing game (RPG) inspired by the lore of Dungeons and Dragons, the seemingly innocuous name of ‘Tav’ holds a deeper significance. This default custom character name is more than it appears at first glance, unfolding a unique narrative within the game’s development and community.

The Origin of ‘Tav’

Upon creating a custom character in Baldur’s Gate 3, developed and published by Larian Studios, players are presented with the default name ‘Tav.’ This title, rather than being random, is a nod to the game’s history. It is a shortened form of ‘Gustav,’ the internal codename for Baldur’s Gate 3 during its development phase. This choice of name also has a personal touch, as ‘Gustav’ is the name of Swen Vincke’s beloved pet, the CEO and founder of Larian Studios. The name ‘Tav,’ thus, serves as a subtle tribute to the project and its journey, hidden in plain sight.

‘Tav’ and ‘Tadpole Adventurers’

Adding to the intrigue is the connection between ‘Tav’ and the term ‘Tadpoled Adventurers,’ the credited names of the game’s voice actors. Players have noted the similarity between the two terms, leading to speculation and creation of headcanons within the community. However, there has been no official confirmation linking ‘Tav’ directly to ‘Tadpoled Adventurers.’ Nonetheless, the discussion around this connection adds another layer to the player-driven experience that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers.

The Impact of Baldur’s Gate 3

Since its release on August 3, 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a significant title for Larian Studios. The game, available on PC, Stadia, macOS, PS5, and Xbox Series X, boasts a Metascore of 96, demonstrating its high quality and popularity among players. Its rich player-driven narrative ensures that no two playthroughs are alike, allowing players to take ownership of their characters’ uniqueness. This, coupled with the anticipation of potential DLC announcements in 2024, cements Baldur’s Gate 3 as a standout title in the RPG genre.

In the interconnected universe of Baldur’s Gate 3, even a character’s name can carry weight and intention, a testament to the game’s intricate design and player engagement. The journey of ‘Tav’ from a project codename to a character name symbolises the evolution of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the immersive, player-driven experience it offers.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

