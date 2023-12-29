en English
The Black Parade: A ‘Love Letter’ to Thief: The Dark Project Named Mod of the Year

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST
In the realm of gaming, retrospectives are often tributes to the marvels of the past. This year, that sentiment is epitomized in The Black Parade, an expansion mod for the cult classic Thief: The Dark Project. Launched in 2023, this mod has been hailed as a ‘love letter’ to the original game, earning the title of Mod of the Year from ModDB, a testament to its quality and appeal.

Playing Through The Shadows

The Black Parade introduces a fresh narrative thread. Players step into the shoes of Hume, a criminal returning to a city steeped in shadows and secrets. The mod expands the Thief universe with 10 new missions, each designed to test players’ stealth prowess and strategic acumen. The journey is not merely a trot down memory lane; it’s a nuanced exploration of the dark and gritty world that defined the stealth genre.

Expanding the Toolbox

The mod isn’t just about new missions; it also brings several quality-of-life improvements. Four new tools add layers of complexity to gameplay, making every choice matter and every move consequential. The revamped AI behavior of guards and servants heightens the game’s difficulty. Guards react if they’re bumped into, servants relight extinguished candles, and water arrows create moss patches, making the stealth aspect more challenging and immersive.

Rekindling the Flame

The Black Parade’s accolade, voted by over 82,000 participants, reaffirms the enduring appeal of Thief’s original design and the demand for quality expansions. The mod, available on its ModDB page, has been lauded by the Thief community and even recognized by the original game’s developers. This unofficial expansion serves as a reminder of how revisiting the past can spark innovation for the future, a true testament to the power of fan-made content.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

