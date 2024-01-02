The Anticipated Return of Fortune’s Keep in Call of Duty’s Warzone

On November 16, 2022, Fortune’s Keep, a beloved map in Call of Duty’s Warzone, was moved from the game in tandem with the highly anticipated debut of Warzone 2. Despite not being as popular as the Rebirth map, Fortune’s Keep had ensnared a loyal fan base during its availability, only to be whisked away as part of a broader transition within the game.

A New Era for Warzone

Warzone 2 marked a significant shift in the game dynamics, setting new expectations for players. However, fans of the unique challenges and experiences offered by Fortune’s Keep need not despair. The return of this small-scale Resurgence map has been confirmed for early 2024, although an exact date remains elusive.

Speculation and Anticipation

Industry speculation suggests that the map could be reintroduced around the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 or Season 3 launches. With Season 2 expected to drop in February, and Season 3 possibly two months later in April, players are eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

The Uncertain Future of Other Maps

Meanwhile, the fate of other maps like Vondel and Ashika Island hangs in the balance. It remains unclear whether these will be rotated with new maps or even replaced altogether. This uncertainty, however, is tempered by the confirmed return of fan favorites like Fortune’s Keep, a decision that has been met with community approval.

In related news, insider reports have sparked rumors about the possible return of the classic Verdansk map with the next Black Ops game in 2024. Though unconfirmed, it is speculated that Verdansk may arrive with the Season 1 update in December 2024. The question of which Verdansk version will return – the original, Verdansk 84, or a new version with map changes and new POIs – remains unanswered.

Adding to the excitement, Warzone Mobile is slated for a Spring 2024 launch, featuring Verdansk and offering cross-progression with MW3 and Warzone. Furthermore, fan-favorite Resurgence maps, including Fortune’s Keep, will be making their way to Warzone on PC and console throughout 2024, promising a year of thrilling developments for players.