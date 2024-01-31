The Altered TCG Kickstarter Campaign: A Revolution in Tabletop Gaming

The Altered TCG, a fresh entrant in the realm of tabletop collectible card games (TCG), has taken Kickstarter by storm. The brainchild of renowned game designer Régis Bonnessée, known for his contributions to games like Dixit and Mysterium, The Altered TCG secured an impressive $1 million shortly after its launch, disrupting the conventional expectations of crowdfunding campaigns.

A New Twist to Traditional TCG Gameplay

Unlike traditional TCGs that pivot around combat-focused gameplay, The Altered TCG introduces a novel objective. Players aim to unite a Hero and a Companion by traversing through different biomes. This innovative approach to gameplay places a heavy emphasis on spells, mana generation, and competitive resource management. The strategy echoes the distinct elements of Disney Lorcana, veering away from the battle-centric approach often seen in games like Magic: The Gathering.

Features of the Kickstarter Campaign

The campaign offers six starter decks, each with its unique theme and playstyle, display boxes, boosters, and information about the drop rates for different card rarities. The campaign also details multiple stretch goals that promise exciting rewards such as playmats, deck boxes, card sleeves, and promo cards featuring alternate artwork.

Innovative Card Ownership

One of the most attractive features of The Altered TCG is its revolutionary approach to card ownership. Players can legally print multiple copies of a card they own using a dedicated marketplace app. This app also functions as a platform for buying and selling card rights, adding a unique dimension to the card trading experience.

Surpassing Expectations

Launched on January 30 with an initial goal of $54,103, the campaign has since obliterated all planned stretch goals, amassing a current total of $1,256,688. The campaign is set to wrap up on February 29, marking a new chapter in the history of TCG Kickstarter campaigns.