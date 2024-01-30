Tencent CEO Discusses Gaming Challenges and AI Development at Annual Meeting

Pony Ma, the chief executive and co-founder of Tencent Holdings, recently addressed key issues at the company's annual meeting held in Shenzhen. Ma candidly discussed the challenges Tencent is facing in its gaming division and the strides the company is making in artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Tencent's Struggles in the Gaming Industry

During the annual meeting, Pony Ma openly acknowledged Tencent's complacency in the gaming industry. He admitted that the company had lagged behind competitors in releasing new and successful games, resulting in a sense of loss and underachievement. The performance of new games launched by Tencent has not lived up to expectations, and this combined with the success of games from competitors like miHoYo and NetEase, has put Tencent's dominance in the gaming industry into question.

AI Development as a Strategic Focus

Despite the challenges in the gaming sector, Ma expressed optimism about Tencent's progress in AI development. He announced that Tencent has caught up with top-tier companies in AI, indicating a shift in focus towards integrating AI models into various business scenarios for enhanced efficiency. Ma emphasized that the immediate goal for Tencent is not to rush AI into products, but to integrate AI into different business scenarios, signaling major strides in AI development to support its various business verticals, including gaming.

Live-Streaming E-Commerce and WeChat's Evolution

Ma also highlighted Tencent's efforts to revitalize its social media app, WeChat, with a key focus on live-streaming e-commerce. The success of short videos on WeChat Channels over the past year indicates a growing source of business for Tencent. Ma outlined Tencent's focus on e-commerce live streaming on the platform, positioning it as a strategic initiative to drive Tencent's business.

In a nutshell, Pony Ma's address at Tencent's annual meeting highlights the company's recognition of its challenges and its strategic shifts towards AI integration and live-streaming e-commerce. These strategic shifts demonstrate Tencent's resilience and determination to navigate the evolving landscape of the tech and gaming industries.