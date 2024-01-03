en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Teen Prodigy Defies Odds, ‘Beats’ Endless Mode of Classic Tetris

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
Teen Prodigy Defies Odds, ‘Beats’ Endless Mode of Classic Tetris

In a historic feat that defies the odds, a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma, Willis Gibson, also revered as Blue Scuti on YouTube, has emerged as the first human to ‘conquer’ the seemingly endless mode of the classic NES version of Tetris. Achieving this landmark 34 years after the game’s release in 1989, Gibson has redefined the parameters of what was once considered an insurmountable challenge.

Triggering the Kill Screen

While the term ‘beat’ is used in a loose sense here, given Tetris doesn’t have a defined ending in its endless mode, Gibson’s true victory was triggering a kill screen after 38 minutes of flawless gameplay. This phenomenon occurs when the game is accelerated beyond the software’s capacity to keep up, causing it to crash due to an overflow error. Far from a simple win, this is an achievement that demonstrates precision, skill, and relentless determination.

The Rolling Technique: A Game Changer

Gibson’s triumph was made possible by a technique known as the rolling technique. This method involves players rapidly pressing the D-pad by rolling their fingers along the controller, enabling inputs of up to 20 times per second. This revolutionary technique had previously transformed the landscape of competitive Tetris play and served as the backbone of Gibson’s victory.

Paying Tribute and Setting Records

Prior to this monumental achievement, Gibson had already etched his name in the annals of Tetris history by setting records for the high score, level, and total lines cleared. He devoted his accomplishment to his late father, a poignant tribute that adds a deeply personal layer to his victory. Despite the intensity of the session leaving him without feeling in his fingers, Gibson’s triumphant moment stands as a testament to human endurance and the power of perseverance.

Kill Screens: The Ultimate Achievement

Kill screens have long been a notable achievement in classic games, with players reaching this point in famous titles such as Pac-Man, Dig Dug, and Duck Hunt. Gibson’s victory underscores the enduring allure of these classic games and the unquenchable human desire to push boundaries and redefine what is possible.

0
Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
7 mins ago
The Rise and Fall of Y2Y Saves in MLB The Show: A Closer Look
The stir in the world of sports video games continues as MLB The Show, a long-standing favourite, grapples with the removal of a beloved feature, Year-to-Year (Y2Y) saves. In a move that disappointed ardent fans, the feature was discontinued due to maintenance challenges and potential instability in the game. Y2Y saves gave players the unique
The Rise and Fall of Y2Y Saves in MLB The Show: A Closer Look
Winter Holiday Video Game Sales: A Guide for Gamers
45 mins ago
Winter Holiday Video Game Sales: A Guide for Gamers
Lost Ark's January Update: New Challenges and Enhanced Gaming Experience Await
1 hour ago
Lost Ark's January Update: New Challenges and Enhanced Gaming Experience Await
PlayStation Offers Three Free PS5 Games to Start 2024
31 mins ago
PlayStation Offers Three Free PS5 Games to Start 2024
Pokemon GO's Dusk Lycanroc Release Sparks Controversy Among Players
39 mins ago
Pokemon GO's Dusk Lycanroc Release Sparks Controversy Among Players
Waluigi's Absence in 2023 Nintendo Releases: End of a 22-Year Streak
42 mins ago
Waluigi's Absence in 2023 Nintendo Releases: End of a 22-Year Streak
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Delegation Visits U.S.-Mexico Border Amid Record-breaking Migrant Encounters
12 seconds
Republican Delegation Visits U.S.-Mexico Border Amid Record-breaking Migrant Encounters
Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame Honors University of Florida Legends
1 min
Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame Honors University of Florida Legends
HHS Report Outlines Initiatives to Reinforce Primary Care in the United States
2 mins
HHS Report Outlines Initiatives to Reinforce Primary Care in the United States
Keeanu Benton: A Rising Star in Pittsburgh Steelers' Defense Line
2 mins
Keeanu Benton: A Rising Star in Pittsburgh Steelers' Defense Line
Alex Highsmith: A Pittsburgh Steeler Beyond Sack Numbers
2 mins
Alex Highsmith: A Pittsburgh Steeler Beyond Sack Numbers
Evanston's Multi-Sport Challenge: A Game for Everyone
2 mins
Evanston's Multi-Sport Challenge: A Game for Everyone
2024 BMW G 310 R: A balance of Performance, Style, and Affordability
3 mins
2024 BMW G 310 R: A balance of Performance, Style, and Affordability
Addressing the Urgent Need for Diversity in Healthcare
3 mins
Addressing the Urgent Need for Diversity in Healthcare
Cuban Government Accused of Influencing 2022 Midterm Elections in Florida
3 mins
Cuban Government Accused of Influencing 2022 Midterm Elections in Florida
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
32 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
34 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
53 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app