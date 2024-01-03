Teen Prodigy Defies Odds, ‘Beats’ Endless Mode of Classic Tetris

In a historic feat that defies the odds, a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma, Willis Gibson, also revered as Blue Scuti on YouTube, has emerged as the first human to ‘conquer’ the seemingly endless mode of the classic NES version of Tetris. Achieving this landmark 34 years after the game’s release in 1989, Gibson has redefined the parameters of what was once considered an insurmountable challenge.

Triggering the Kill Screen

While the term ‘beat’ is used in a loose sense here, given Tetris doesn’t have a defined ending in its endless mode, Gibson’s true victory was triggering a kill screen after 38 minutes of flawless gameplay. This phenomenon occurs when the game is accelerated beyond the software’s capacity to keep up, causing it to crash due to an overflow error. Far from a simple win, this is an achievement that demonstrates precision, skill, and relentless determination.

The Rolling Technique: A Game Changer

Gibson’s triumph was made possible by a technique known as the rolling technique. This method involves players rapidly pressing the D-pad by rolling their fingers along the controller, enabling inputs of up to 20 times per second. This revolutionary technique had previously transformed the landscape of competitive Tetris play and served as the backbone of Gibson’s victory.

Paying Tribute and Setting Records

Prior to this monumental achievement, Gibson had already etched his name in the annals of Tetris history by setting records for the high score, level, and total lines cleared. He devoted his accomplishment to his late father, a poignant tribute that adds a deeply personal layer to his victory. Despite the intensity of the session leaving him without feeling in his fingers, Gibson’s triumphant moment stands as a testament to human endurance and the power of perseverance.

Kill Screens: The Ultimate Achievement

Kill screens have long been a notable achievement in classic games, with players reaching this point in famous titles such as Pac-Man, Dig Dug, and Duck Hunt. Gibson’s victory underscores the enduring allure of these classic games and the unquenchable human desire to push boundaries and redefine what is possible.