TeamKill Media’s Son and Bone: A Prehistoric Battle for Survival

TeamKill Media, the creators renowned for Quantum Error, have taken a leap into the prehistoric era with their latest first-person shooter game, Son and Bone. The game, scheduled for release on PS5 in 2024, promises an adrenaline-filled journey back in time where players are thrust into a world dominated by dinosaurs, and survival becomes a battle against these fearsome ancient creatures.

Son and Bone: A Shift in Narrative

The narrative unfolds in the quiet town of Patchwork, Montana, with Sheriff Sam Judge on a mission to apprehend bandits and rescue a hostage. However, the plot takes a drastic twist when Sheriff Judge finds himself in a world where dinosaurs rule. Caught in a battle for survival, players will find themselves up against a variety of dinosaur species, from T. Rex and Velociraptors to bizarre man/dinosaur hybrids and formidable rock golems.

Gameplay: A Feast of Action

Son and Bone diverges from TeamKill Media’s previous game, Quantum Error, which leaned towards cosmic horror, by offering an action-packed gameplay experience reminiscent of games like Serious Sam. Players have a plethora of combat options at their disposal, from firearms such as shotguns and assault rifles to hand-to-hand combat with the dinosaurs. The announcement trailer features a gripping scene where Sam rips off a Triceratops’ horn to use as a weapon, hinting at the game’s intense and interactive combat system.

Development and Release

The game is being developed using Unreal Engine, a powerful tool that can bring the prehistoric world to life in stunning detail. The announcement trailer, captured on PC, hints at a potential PC release in addition to the PS5. As we await more official news, players can feast their eyes on the trailer and begin gearing up for a thrilling ride back in time with Son and Bone.