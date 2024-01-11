en English
Gaming

TeamKill Media’s Son and Bone: A Prehistoric Battle for Survival

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
TeamKill Media, the creators renowned for Quantum Error, have taken a leap into the prehistoric era with their latest first-person shooter game, Son and Bone. The game, scheduled for release on PS5 in 2024, promises an adrenaline-filled journey back in time where players are thrust into a world dominated by dinosaurs, and survival becomes a battle against these fearsome ancient creatures.

Son and Bone: A Shift in Narrative

The narrative unfolds in the quiet town of Patchwork, Montana, with Sheriff Sam Judge on a mission to apprehend bandits and rescue a hostage. However, the plot takes a drastic twist when Sheriff Judge finds himself in a world where dinosaurs rule. Caught in a battle for survival, players will find themselves up against a variety of dinosaur species, from T. Rex and Velociraptors to bizarre man/dinosaur hybrids and formidable rock golems.

Gameplay: A Feast of Action

Son and Bone diverges from TeamKill Media’s previous game, Quantum Error, which leaned towards cosmic horror, by offering an action-packed gameplay experience reminiscent of games like Serious Sam. Players have a plethora of combat options at their disposal, from firearms such as shotguns and assault rifles to hand-to-hand combat with the dinosaurs. The announcement trailer features a gripping scene where Sam rips off a Triceratops’ horn to use as a weapon, hinting at the game’s intense and interactive combat system.

Development and Release

The game is being developed using Unreal Engine, a powerful tool that can bring the prehistoric world to life in stunning detail. The announcement trailer, captured on PC, hints at a potential PC release in addition to the PS5. As we await more official news, players can feast their eyes on the trailer and begin gearing up for a thrilling ride back in time with Son and Bone.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.



