Team 0's Final Dash: Beating 80,000 Super Mario Maker Levels Before Server Shutdown

When Nintendo announced the impending shutdown of the Super Mario Maker servers, a small dedicated group known as Team 0 faced a monumental challenge. Their mission: to complete every single uncleared level, totaling around 80,000, before the April 8 deadline. This quest began seven years prior but entered its most critical phase as the closure date neared, with two notoriously difficult levels, Trimming the Herbs and The Last Dance, standing in their way.

The allure of Super Mario Maker, released in 2015 for the Wii U, lay not just in its built-in levels but in the creative freedom it offered players to craft and share their own. Each level uploaded had to be cleared by its creator, proving its feasibility. This led to a proliferation of levels, including some that pushed the boundaries of the game's mechanics to extremes. Team 0, led by a player known as Jeffie, took it upon themselves to clear every level that remained unbeaten, a list that was continually updated and grew as new levels were uploaded daily.

As the server shutdown date approached, Team 0 ramped up their efforts, facing levels that required not just skill and precision but also an intimate understanding of the game's mechanics. They developed training levels to master necessary techniques and shared strategies for navigating the most fiendish maps. Fritzef, known for his dexterity, took on some of the toughest challenges, supported by teammates who helped map out the path to victory. The community rallied behind them, but as they neared the end, suspicions arose about the possibility of one level, Trimming the Herbs, being unbeatable without using external tools.

On March 15, a breakthrough occurred when Kazeihinn cleared The Last Dance, leaving Trimming the Herbs as the final obstacle. Team 0's resolve hardened, focusing their collective efforts on this last challenge. Rumors swirled about the level's legitimacy, suggesting it might require tool-assisted speedrunning (TAS) to complete—a method outside the intended gameplay experience. The level's creator remained silent, leaving the community to wonder if Team 0's goal might be thwarted not by skill, but by an unplayable level.

As Team 0's journey nears its end, their story transcends the realm of gaming to touch on themes of perseverance, community, and the blurred lines between challenging and impossible. Theirs is a tale not just of a race against time, but of a quest to conquer the unconquerable, to leave no stone unturned—or in this case, no level unbeaten—before the final curtain falls on Super Mario Maker's online world. Whether or not Trimming the Herbs is conquered, Team 0's legacy will stand as a testament to the spirit of gamers everywhere, pushing the boundaries of what is possible within the digital playgrounds they inhabit.