Gaming

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience

On the heels of their successful Train Life: A Railway Simulator, Polish game studio Simteract is set to launch its next immersive experience, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator. Slated for release on March 7, 2024, the game offers players the thrill and challenge of the ride-hailing industry in an open-world, 1:1 recreation of Barcelona.

An Authentic Barcelona Experience

The game plunges players into an incredibly realistic depiction of Barcelona, featuring over 200 landmarks and 286 miles of driveable roads. The dynamic environment changes with the weather and pedestrian behavior, providing an ever-evolving backdrop to the driving challenges. From navigating through rush hour traffic to dealing with rowdy passengers, gamers are offered a lifelike city driving experience.

Building a Transportation Empire

Starting as a novice driver with a single car, players take on jobs to earn money and gain experience. The game isn’t just about driving, though. As they progress, players can build their own transportation company, manage a fleet of vehicles, hire personnel, and battle for market share. The game emphasizes realistic business management challenges, forcing players to consider aspects like vehicle maintenance and customer satisfaction.

Deep Customization and Exploration

Adding depth to the gameplay, Taxi Life offers a plethora of customization options for characters and vehicles. Additionally, a ‘free drive’ mode allows players to explore the city without specific objectives, offering a break from the hustle of the ride-hailing business. The game is currently available for preorder on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, with enticing bonuses for early adopters.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

