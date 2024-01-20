Tavernlight Games Battles Server Issues in Ravendawn, Partners with ExitLag

On January 16, 2024, the gaming community welcomed a new 2D sandbox MMO, Ravendawn, with anticipation and excitement. This game, a product of Tavernlight Games, promised its players an immersive online experience. However, the celebrations were short-lived as the game was beset with consistent server issues soon after launch. Players found themselves grappling with server connectivity issues, high ping rates, and animation problems, casting a shadow over the game's debut.

Ravendawn's Response to the Crisis

In the face of these challenges, the developers at Tavernlight Games took prompt action, acknowledging the issues and expressing their regret. They pledged to work tirelessly until the game runs smoothly for all their users. They have not only issued an apology but have also shown their commitment by taking actionable steps to resolve the ongoing problems.

Temporary Partnership with ExitLag

As part of their efforts to mitigate the issues, Tavernlight Games has entered into a 30-day partnership with ExitLag, a renowned service designed to optimize online gaming experiences. ExitLag works by reducing ping and optimizing data routing, which should ideally alleviate the disconnection and lag issues currently plaguing Ravendawn. As a part of this partnership, affected players are being provided with a free 30-day ExitLag subscription.

Additional Measures by Tavernlight Games

While the partnership with ExitLag offers a temporary fix, it is not a solution to the unresolved server issues. Recognizing this, Tavernlight has temporarily disabled the marketplace on Angerhorn, one of Ravendawn's servers. On a positive note, the studio is also implementing quality of life updates, such as reducing the requirements for unlocking additional community plots. This change allows players more space for farming and raising animals, adding a new dimension to their gaming experience.

Through these measures, Tavernlight Games continues to exhibit their dedication to their player base, assuring them that their commitment to resolving the server issues is unwavering. Their efforts to enhance the overall gaming experience, despite the initial setbacks, reflect the studio's resilience and their pledge to deliver a seamless gaming experience to their players.