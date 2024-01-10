en English
SYBO Games Invites Fans to Design New Character for Subway Surfers' 12th Anniversary

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
SYBO Games Invites Fans to Design New Character for Subway Surfers' 12th Anniversary

In celebration of the 12th anniversary of their flagship game, Subway Surfers, mobile developer and publisher SYBO Games has announced the return of their popular Create-A-Character event. This unique initiative invites the game’s avid fanbase to contribute their own character designs, with the winning entry earning a coveted spot within the game itself.

Engaging Gamers Through Design

The current contest, which runs until January 29, follows a theme dubbed ‘Gaming Geeks.’ Participants are required to create a character inspired by video games, gaming culture, and history. The resultant creations must be shared on Instagram, where they should tag Subway Surfers and use the hashtag #CraftACharacter. This creative endeavor is not just an opportunity for fans to showcase their artistic talent but also a way for them to leave an indelible mark on a game they love.

A Tradition of Community Engagement

This isn’t the first time SYBO Games has incorporated fan-made characters into Subway Surfers. The developer views these contests as a significant opportunity for community engagement, allowing players to actively contribute to the game’s evolution. The winning character will be introduced to the game in May 2024, further extending the game’s ever-expanding universe. This event is part of a series of contests that SYBO Games plans to conduct throughout the year, allowing more opportunities for fans to get involved.

A Special Update in the Offing

Philip Hickey, the Chief Marketing Officer of SYBO Games, expressed his excitement for the community’s involvement in the game’s development. He hinted at a special update associated with the new character, adding another layer of anticipation for the game’s dedicated community. While details of this update remain under wraps, the winning character’s introduction into the game promises to be an exciting event for fans and players alike.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

