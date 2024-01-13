Supergiant Games Surprises with Announcement of Hades 2

Supergiant Games, the creator of original and innovative titles, has stunned the gaming world with the announcement of Hades 2, the sequel to the universally acclaimed roguelike game, Hades. This comes as a surprise, considering the company’s reputation for steering clear of sequels. The original Hades, launched in 2020, garnered applause for its engaging gameplay, deep narrative, and a fine equilibrium between challenge and progression, despite its permadeath feature— generally seen as a deterring factor among players due to its harsh nature.

A Refreshing Approach to Roguelike Genre

Hades’ distinctive take on the roguelike genre, incorporating a gratifying system of story progression, weaponry, abilities, and a ‘God mode’ difficulty for novice players, propelled it to multiple Game of the Year awards. The sequel, Hades 2, is set to tread a similar path, with an Early Access release planned on platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store. This approach will enable player feedback to shape the game’s development trajectory.

Anticipation Surrounding Hades 2

The anticipation surrounding Hades 2 is twofold. Fans are not just eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story and the unveiling of new characters like the protagonist Melinoe but are also hopeful that the successful gameplay mechanics of Hades, especially the roguelike elements, will be retained. The gaming community has expressed a fondness for the mechanics of the original game and a desire for Hades 2 to preserve the same ‘special sauce,’ albeit with minor enhancements rather than drastic alterations.

The Success of Hades

The success of Hades has set the bar high for its sequel. The game was lauded for its unique blend of roguelike elements and narrative depth. Its innovative gameplay loop and balance between challenge and progression, despite featuring permadeath, made it a standout in the genre. As Hades 2 gears up for release, fans worldwide are holding their breath, hoping for another groundbreaking experience from Supergiant Games.