en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Supergiant Games Surprises with Announcement of Hades 2

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Supergiant Games Surprises with Announcement of Hades 2

Supergiant Games, the creator of original and innovative titles, has stunned the gaming world with the announcement of Hades 2, the sequel to the universally acclaimed roguelike game, Hades. This comes as a surprise, considering the company’s reputation for steering clear of sequels. The original Hades, launched in 2020, garnered applause for its engaging gameplay, deep narrative, and a fine equilibrium between challenge and progression, despite its permadeath feature— generally seen as a deterring factor among players due to its harsh nature.

A Refreshing Approach to Roguelike Genre

Hades’ distinctive take on the roguelike genre, incorporating a gratifying system of story progression, weaponry, abilities, and a ‘God mode’ difficulty for novice players, propelled it to multiple Game of the Year awards. The sequel, Hades 2, is set to tread a similar path, with an Early Access release planned on platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store. This approach will enable player feedback to shape the game’s development trajectory.

Anticipation Surrounding Hades 2

The anticipation surrounding Hades 2 is twofold. Fans are not just eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story and the unveiling of new characters like the protagonist Melinoe but are also hopeful that the successful gameplay mechanics of Hades, especially the roguelike elements, will be retained. The gaming community has expressed a fondness for the mechanics of the original game and a desire for Hades 2 to preserve the same ‘special sauce,’ albeit with minor enhancements rather than drastic alterations.

The Success of Hades

The success of Hades has set the bar high for its sequel. The game was lauded for its unique blend of roguelike elements and narrative depth. Its innovative gameplay loop and balance between challenge and progression, despite featuring permadeath, made it a standout in the genre. As Hades 2 gears up for release, fans worldwide are holding their breath, hoping for another groundbreaking experience from Supergiant Games.

0
Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
50 mins ago
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, a role-playing game (RPG) inspired by the lore of Dungeons and Dragons, the seemingly innocuous name of ‘Tav’ holds a deeper significance. This default custom character name is more than it appears at first glance, unfolding a unique narrative within the game’s development and community. The Origin of
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Fun88 Launches 'Ezugi 100X Wins' for 2024: A Revolutionary Online Gaming Experience
6 hours ago
Fun88 Launches 'Ezugi 100X Wins' for 2024: A Revolutionary Online Gaming Experience
Corsair's MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD: The Affordable Solution to Steam Deck Storage Dilemma
6 hours ago
Corsair's MP600 Core Mini 2TB SSD: The Affordable Solution to Steam Deck Storage Dilemma
Potential Hideo Kojima and Nine Inch Nails Collaboration Sparks Excitement
56 mins ago
Potential Hideo Kojima and Nine Inch Nails Collaboration Sparks Excitement
Nintendo Ushers in New Era of Collaboration with External Studios
57 mins ago
Nintendo Ushers in New Era of Collaboration with External Studios
Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor: Redefining Audio Experiences
5 hours ago
Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor: Redefining Audio Experiences
Latest Headlines
World News
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
8 seconds
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
54 seconds
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
1 min
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
2 mins
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
2 mins
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
2 mins
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
2 mins
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
2 mins
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
2 mins
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app