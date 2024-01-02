Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Big Update and Upcoming Tournaments

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the renowned fighting game, is set to receive a significant update in January 2024. The primary focus of this update is to enable compatibility for the much-anticipated Sora amiibo, which is due for release on February 16, 2024, and to introduce new Spirits to the game. This update will mark one of the major developments in the game, following its fifth anniversary in December 2023.

Suspicions of Fighter Balance Changes

While version 13.0.1 was announced as the last to feature fighter adjustments, recent developments have ignited speculations regarding the inclusion of new fighter balance changes in the upcoming update. Such a move would perfectly align with the broader 25th anniversary of the Super Smash Bros. series in 2024. The game’s design, which allows for simple character parameter tweaks, and previous instances of late-stage adjustments, such as the nerfing of Bayonetta in Super Smash Bros. 4, further fuel these speculations.

Future of Super Smash Bros.

Amidst these speculations, there are whispers of a possible new Super Smash Bros. game. These rumors are backed by the anticipated release of Nintendo Switch 2 in 2024 and a recent job posting by Studio 2/Studio S of Bandai Namco seeking developers experienced in side-view action games. The Super Smash Bros. community eagerly awaits an official announcement to confirm any potential balance updates.

Upcoming Tournaments

Meanwhile, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community is abuzz with preparations for two major tournaments. The first, Luminosity Makes BIG Moves 2024, is a supermajor scheduled to be held in New York from January 5th-7th, 2024. In an unusual move, a poll on Twitter resulted in the majority of players voting for the ban of the character Steve from the tournament. Ground Kontrol is also gearing up to host a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, inviting only those aged 21 years and above. A third tournament, primarily for children aged 6 to 14 years old, is set to be hosted by the Rockland County YMCA on Sunday, January 7th, 2024.