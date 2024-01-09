Suicide Squad: Rocksteady Avoids Live Service Label Despite Features

Rocksteady’s upcoming title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is stirring conversations in the gaming world with its apparent live service game features. Despite the evident inclusion of elements like a battle pass and gear scores, Rocksteady’s studio product director, Darius Sadeghian, refrains from categorizing the game as a live service in an interview with PLAY Magazine.

Rocksteady’s Vision for the Suicide Squad

Sadeghian emphasizes that Rocksteady’s primary focus lies in creating a harmonious blend of traversal, melee, and shooter gameplay systems, striving to construct a game that transcends conventional genre labels. Set in the open-world city of Metropolis, the game allows players to experience the thrill of controlling one of four supervillains in either solo play or co-op mode. This approach marks a departure from Rocksteady’s successful Batman Arkham series, presenting a challenge for the studio in aligning its fan base with the new direction.

Arkham Series DNA in Suicide Squad

Despite the shift and inclusion of live service elements, Sadeghian insists that the essence of the Arkham series is deeply embedded in Suicide Squad. The game aims to foster a community and has been meticulously designed for shared experiences. This approach, however, has sparked a mixed reaction among fans, especially those who favor the single-player, story-focused style of the Arkham series.

Live Service Games: A Mixed Reaction

The broader context of the gaming industry reveals a divided stance on live service games. Some companies, such as Sony and Naughty Dog, have been retreating from the live service format, while single-player titles witnessed considerable success in 2023. Nevertheless, Rocksteady appears committed to its path, banking on the community-building and shared experiences that the Suicide Squad is poised to offer.

As the gaming industry evolves and experiments with different formats and styles, one thing remains clear: the success of a game ultimately hinges on its capacity to resonate with players. Whether Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will capture the hearts of fans as the Arkham series did remains to be seen. As the game prepares for its release, gamers worldwide wait with bated breath.