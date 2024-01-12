en English
Street Fighter 6 Character Usage Stats: Winners, Losers, and Potential Comebacks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
The world of Street Fighter 6 continues to evolve with the release of the latest character usage statistics for December. The new data brings to light some intriguing trends among the game’s fighters that could shape the strategies of both casual gamers and eSports professionals in the coming months.

A Fight for Popularity

The statistics reveal that Ken remains the undisputed champion in terms of popularity across various ranks. His only stumble comes in the Rookie and Iron categories, where he falls to a still-respectable third position. Meanwhile, Juri Han has been steadily gaining ground, now ranking in the top three for almost all ranks except Master, where she holds the fourth position.

On the flip side, the game’s newest character, A.K.I., has seen a slump in usage for the second consecutive month. This trend suggests players may be struggling to adapt to A.K.I.’s playstyle, or perhaps finding other characters more viable in the current meta.

The Struggle for Acceptance

While some characters bask in the limelight, others languish in the shadows. The data shows that Lily, Dhalsim, Blanka, E. Honda, and Rashid are consistently the least popular choices among Street Fighter 6’s roster.

Both E. Honda and Lily are known to be among the most challenging characters to play effectively, which might explain their low popularity. Blanka, despite seeing some high-level play, is not a widespread choice among the player base. Dhalsim remains a niche pick for those willing to master his unique playstyle. Rashid, despite potential shown in tier lists, also finds himself at the bottom, possibly due to his complexity.

Looking Ahead

These five characters have remained at the bottom of the usage stats since October, suggesting that they could be prioritized for improvements in the upcoming annual balance update. As Capcom looks to refine the game’s balance and enhance player experience, these underdogs might soon find their fortunes reversed.

The shifting sands of Street Fighter 6’s character usage statistics offer a fascinating glimpse into the strategies and preferences of its player base, providing valuable insights for both developers and players as they navigate the game’s dynamic landscape.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

