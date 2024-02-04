Starfield to Implement AMD FSR 3: A New Era for PC Gaming

Starfield, the sci-fi action RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, is poised to revolutionize the gaming experience for PC players with the implementation of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). The feature, designed to enhance frame rates by creating interpolated frames, is set to launch in the Steam Beta and will be universally available for PC gamers later this month, ahead of the game's next scheduled update.

FSR 3: A Quantum Leap for PC Gamers

FSR 3 is a breakthrough that promises to boost frame rates, with the goal of doubling them from a base of at least 60 FPS. Compatible with a variety of graphics cards, including Nvidia's RTX 20-series and above, the update will offer noticeable performance and quality improvements for PC gamers, irrespective of whether they're using GPUs from Intel, AMD, or Nvidia.

While some critics view FSR 3 as inferior to Nvidia's DLSS 3, the technology's potential to significantly enhance performance on weaker hardware is undeniable. However, the extent of this improvement will depend on the user's specific hardware configuration, and potential trade-offs in visual fidelity, especially on lower-resolution monitors, should be noted.

Starfield: Beyond the Performance Upgrade

But the FSR 3 update isn't the only thing Starfield enthusiasts have to look forward to in 2024. Bethesda has announced a slew of exciting updates, including city maps, additional difficulty options, and mod support. The first story expansion, 'Shattered Space,' is also on the horizon, promising to expand the game's narrative universe.

Adding to the excitement, Bethesda is inviting fans to let their creativity shine with a competition for original spacesuit designs. The contest, which runs until February 24, offers prizes that include a fabricated life-size spacesuit and various gaming gear.

Starfield's Biggest Update Yet

Amidst these updates, Starfield has already rolled out its biggest update yet, addressing technical issues and enhancing game visuals. The fact that these developments come hot on the heels of this significant update underscores Bethesda's commitment to continually improving the Starfield experience for its players.

As Starfield moves forward with these enhancements and additions, the future looks bright for the ardent gamers and Starfield enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the game's evolution.