Star Wars Jedi 3: Actor Hints at Development of New Installment

Star Wars Jedi series enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice. In a recent revelation, Cameron Monaghan, the lead actor associated with the Star Wars Jedi video game series, hinted at the development of a third installment. The news has created a stir amongst the fan base who have been eagerly waiting for the next part of this popular series.

Star Wars Jedi 3: An Anticipated Release

The previous installments of the Star Wars Jedi series have been universally acclaimed for their immersive gameplay and compelling storytelling, setting high expectations for the upcoming game. Although the actor's confirmation has yet to be officially endorsed by Respawn Entertainment or any related publishers, similar insider revelations often precede formal announcements.

According to Monaghan, the game development is still in its early stages and might not hit the markets until 2027 or 2028. The projected release timeline can be attributed to a few factors, including the departure of the director and the transition to Unreal Engine 5. The upcoming game is expected to be a significant project, going by the standards of its predecessors.

The Anticipated Storyline

The potential storyline might see protagonist Cal Kestis succumbing to the dark side, with his companions working diligently to bring him back to the light. Fans can also expect appearances from other notable Jedi characters such as Obi Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano, adding to the game's allure.

