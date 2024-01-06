Star Citizen’s New Legatus Ship Pack: Pricier than an Average UK Salary
In a novel move, Star Citizen, the massively multiplayer online game, has released its annual Legatus Ship Pack, priced at a staggering £46,080. This price eclipses the average annual salary of a UK worker, which stands at £30,316, demonstrating the game’s unique strategy of monetization.
Definitive Armada for the Elite
The Legatus Ship Pack includes an array of over 175 spaceships, a collection that is described as a definitive armada. However, this pack is not accessible to all. To be eligible for purchase, players need to be part of the exclusive Chairman’s Club, a prerequisite of which is a minimum spend of $1,000 in-game.
A Decade of Development and Criticism
Star Citizen has been under fire for its drawn-out development time and heavy reliance on crowdfunding. First announced in 2012 with an anticipated release date in 2014, the game remains a work in progress. Despite the delays, the game has successfully raised over $658 million, supported by a robust community of over 5 million backers.
No Release Date Yet for Squadron 42
The single-player component of the game, Squadron 42, is currently in the polishing phase. However, there has been no confirmation on a release date, contributing to the frustration of the gaming community.
The price of the Legatus Ship Pack has seen a significant surge in the past year. The reason behind this increase remains undisclosed, other than the addition of more content to the pack.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments