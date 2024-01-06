Star Citizen’s New Legatus Ship Pack: Pricier than an Average UK Salary

In a novel move, Star Citizen, the massively multiplayer online game, has released its annual Legatus Ship Pack, priced at a staggering £46,080. This price eclipses the average annual salary of a UK worker, which stands at £30,316, demonstrating the game’s unique strategy of monetization.

Definitive Armada for the Elite

The Legatus Ship Pack includes an array of over 175 spaceships, a collection that is described as a definitive armada. However, this pack is not accessible to all. To be eligible for purchase, players need to be part of the exclusive Chairman’s Club, a prerequisite of which is a minimum spend of $1,000 in-game.

A Decade of Development and Criticism

Star Citizen has been under fire for its drawn-out development time and heavy reliance on crowdfunding. First announced in 2012 with an anticipated release date in 2014, the game remains a work in progress. Despite the delays, the game has successfully raised over $658 million, supported by a robust community of over 5 million backers.

No Release Date Yet for Squadron 42

The single-player component of the game, Squadron 42, is currently in the polishing phase. However, there has been no confirmation on a release date, contributing to the frustration of the gaming community.

The price of the Legatus Ship Pack has seen a significant surge in the past year. The reason behind this increase remains undisclosed, other than the addition of more content to the pack.