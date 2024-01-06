en English
Star Citizen's New Legatus Ship Pack: Pricier than an Average UK Salary

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Star Citizen’s New Legatus Ship Pack: Pricier than an Average UK Salary

In a novel move, Star Citizen, the massively multiplayer online game, has released its annual Legatus Ship Pack, priced at a staggering £46,080. This price eclipses the average annual salary of a UK worker, which stands at £30,316, demonstrating the game’s unique strategy of monetization.

Definitive Armada for the Elite

The Legatus Ship Pack includes an array of over 175 spaceships, a collection that is described as a definitive armada. However, this pack is not accessible to all. To be eligible for purchase, players need to be part of the exclusive Chairman’s Club, a prerequisite of which is a minimum spend of $1,000 in-game.

A Decade of Development and Criticism

Star Citizen has been under fire for its drawn-out development time and heavy reliance on crowdfunding. First announced in 2012 with an anticipated release date in 2014, the game remains a work in progress. Despite the delays, the game has successfully raised over $658 million, supported by a robust community of over 5 million backers.

No Release Date Yet for Squadron 42

The single-player component of the game, Squadron 42, is currently in the polishing phase. However, there has been no confirmation on a release date, contributing to the frustration of the gaming community.

The price of the Legatus Ship Pack has seen a significant surge in the past year. The reason behind this increase remains undisclosed, other than the addition of more content to the pack.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

