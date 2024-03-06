STALKER Series Makes Console Debut with Legends of the Zone Trilogy on PS4

For the first time, the iconic STALKER series is breaking into the console market with the Legends of the Zone Trilogy, now available for pre-order in Japan. This monumental collection includes STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, STALKER: Clear Sky, and STALKER: Call of Pripyat, marking a significant milestone for the franchise. With a scheduled release date of June 27, 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating the trilogy's arrival on PlayStation 4.

Entering the Zone

Amidst growing excitement for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, set to release later in the year, the announcement of the Legends of the Zone Trilogy has sparked significant interest within the gaming community. Japanese retailers such as Neowing and Rakuten have already listed the trilogy for around $40, indicating a strong market demand. This collection not only offers a nostalgic trip for long-time fans but also introduces the series to a new console audience.

Anticipation Builds

While currently exclusive to the PlayStation 4, there's speculation that announcements regarding other platforms, particularly from Microsoft, may be on the horizon. This speculation is further fueled by the upcoming Xbox Partner Preview showcase, where many anticipate further details about the trilogy's broader release. The timing of this release, just months before STALKER 2, seems strategically planned to reignite interest in the STALKER universe and draw in a wider audience.

Global Impact

The STALKER series has sold over 15 million copies worldwide, a testament to its enduring popularity and influence. The transition to console platforms represents a significant expansion for the franchise, potentially introducing these legendary titles to millions of new players. With the trilogy's release, fans old and new can experience the haunting beauty and chilling adventures of the Zone, setting the stage for the next chapter in the STALKER saga.

As the gaming world looks forward to June 27, 2024, the Legends of the Zone Trilogy promises to be more than just a re-release; it's a landmark event that celebrates the legacy of the STALKER series while paving the way for its future. This move not only acknowledges the series' historical significance but also showcases its potential to captivate a new generation of gamers on console platforms.