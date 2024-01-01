Square Enix’s 2024 Strategy: AI, XR, and a Return to Legacy Titles

As the dawn of 2024 approaches, Square Enix’s president, Takashi Kiryu, offers a glimpse into the Japanese gaming giant’s strategic roadmap. In his New Year message, Kiryu outlines a robust plan that includes strengthening the company’s core gaming business while exploring novel territories such as films, TV, extended reality (XR), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Embracing the Future of Gaming

The future of gaming, Kiryu believes, lies in the potential of generative AI. A technology that has swiftly evolved from text to include image, video, and music domains. Kiryu envisions AI reshaping the content creation processes, leading to improved game development productivity. However, Square Enix’s strategy is not confined to AI; the company also intends to leverage blockchain, Web3, and cloud technologies—areas that are fast becoming integral to the digital entertainment landscape.

Revitalizing Legacy Titles

Another key aspect of Square Enix’s strategy involves capitalizing on its legacy titles. The company aims to exploit its intellectual property (IP) across multiple media, including comics, arcades, and animations. This approach, Kiryu believes, will not only expand the company’s fan base but also maximize the sales of new games.

Adapting to Challenges

Despite the optimism, Kiryu acknowledges the hurdles encountered in 2023 due to geopolitical risks and inflation. However, the company remains committed to enhancing its digital entertainment offerings. Square Enix plans to reveal a comprehensive corporate strategy, aptly termed the ‘Grand Design,’ to drive further growth and adapt to the evolving gaming landscape. In Kiryu’s words, the company maintains an attitude of embracing new challenges.