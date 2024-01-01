en English
Business

Square Enix’s 2024 Strategy: AI, XR, and a Return to Legacy Titles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
Square Enix’s 2024 Strategy: AI, XR, and a Return to Legacy Titles

As the dawn of 2024 approaches, Square Enix’s president, Takashi Kiryu, offers a glimpse into the Japanese gaming giant’s strategic roadmap. In his New Year message, Kiryu outlines a robust plan that includes strengthening the company’s core gaming business while exploring novel territories such as films, TV, extended reality (XR), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Embracing the Future of Gaming

The future of gaming, Kiryu believes, lies in the potential of generative AI. A technology that has swiftly evolved from text to include image, video, and music domains. Kiryu envisions AI reshaping the content creation processes, leading to improved game development productivity. However, Square Enix’s strategy is not confined to AI; the company also intends to leverage blockchain, Web3, and cloud technologies—areas that are fast becoming integral to the digital entertainment landscape.

Revitalizing Legacy Titles

Another key aspect of Square Enix’s strategy involves capitalizing on its legacy titles. The company aims to exploit its intellectual property (IP) across multiple media, including comics, arcades, and animations. This approach, Kiryu believes, will not only expand the company’s fan base but also maximize the sales of new games.

Adapting to Challenges

Despite the optimism, Kiryu acknowledges the hurdles encountered in 2023 due to geopolitical risks and inflation. However, the company remains committed to enhancing its digital entertainment offerings. Square Enix plans to reveal a comprehensive corporate strategy, aptly termed the ‘Grand Design,’ to drive further growth and adapt to the evolving gaming landscape. In Kiryu’s words, the company maintains an attitude of embracing new challenges.

Business Gaming Japan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

