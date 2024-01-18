Square Enix Plans Strategic Shift Amid Financial Strains: Quality Over Quantity and Embracing Tech Innovation

In the face of financial strain due to high production costs and underwhelming sales, Japan's gaming giant, Square Enix, is plotting a strategic shift in its game development approach. The company's president, Takashi Kiryu, has unveiled plans to reduce the number of games in development while ensuring a higher quality for each title. This strategic recalibration is influenced by the gaming market's polarization, with blockbuster and indie titles flourishing, but mid-tier games floundering.

Quality over Quantity

Square Enix, known for successful franchises like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, has been overly reliant on specific genres. In recognition of this, Kiryu underscored the need for the company to diversify its portfolio. The company's new approach places emphasis on quality over quantity, a move that has received mixed reception, with some welcoming the shift while others express concerns over potential impact on the variety of games offered.

Diversification and Device Diversity

Addressing the increasing shift towards digital sales and device diversity, Kiryu emphasized the need to enhance marketing strategies. The company is contemplating bolstering its internal development capabilities and considering mergers and acquisitions to diversify. Square Enix also intends to bolster its publishing function to support other studios' projects, thereby diversifying output without directly developing a larger number of games.

Embracing AI and Blockchain

Along with strategic shifts in game development, Square Enix is enthusiastically embracing AI and blockchain technologies. The company used generative artificial intelligence to create some of the artwork for its upcoming game, Foamstars. However, the use of AI has sparked concerns and legal challenges within the creative industries over potential replacement of human creativity and intellectual property rights issues. Square Enix, on the other hand, views the integration of AI in game development as a means to enhance productivity and bring new types of content to consumers.

Simultaneously, the company is optimistic about blockchain entertainment and Web 3.0's growth and innovation potential. It has formed a strategic partnership with web3 game platform Elixir Games to drive mass adoption of web3 titles. Square Enix's current hierarchy is focusing intensively on blockchain games and NFTs, planning to develop multiple blockchain games and unveil more titles in the future.