Square Enix Offers 50% Discount on ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Offerings

In a thrilling announcement, Square Enix has launched a whopping 50% off sale on its popular ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ (FFXIV) offerings. The sale, covering both the complete edition and the much-anticipated Endwalker expansion, is available in the Square Enix and Playstation stores, and encompasses the base and collector’s editions.

Unmissable Deals on FFXIV Offerings

The sale has made the FFXIV complete edition even more accessible, with the base version now available at a new price point of $29.99, a solid drop from its regular price. This edition offers players the base game along with the Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker expansions, plus a 30-day game time, providing an unparalleled gaming experience.

For collectors and fans of the franchise, the collector’s complete edition is now priced at $69.99 and adds a variety of bonus items from each expansion to the mix, making it a must-have for dedicated players.

Endwalker Expansion and Collector’s Edition

For those specifically targeting the Endwalker expansion, the base version is discounted to $19.99. For the collectors, the edition is available for $29.99 and comes with additional bonus items including the highly sought-after Arion mount and Porum minion.

Heavensturn Items and New Year Message

Adding to the excitement, Square Enix has also re-released the Heavensturn items from 2023 in the FFXIV online store, giving players another chance to grab these limited-edition items. In a New Year’s message, game director Naoki Yoshida discussed the future of the game and revealed plans for the upcoming 2024 Fan Festival in Tokyo, further amplifying the anticipation among the FFXIV community.

The sale, valid from January 3 to January 17, 2024, for the Square Enix and Playstation stores, and from January 4 to January 18, 2024, for the Mog Station, offers an incredible opportunity for both new players and existing fans to explore the rich and expansive universe of Final Fantasy XIV at a significantly reduced price.