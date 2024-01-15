en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Splatoon 3: Team Big Man Emerges Victorious in Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Splatoon 3: Team Big Man Emerges Victorious in Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest

The recent Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest in Splatoon 3 came to a rousing conclusion, with Team Big Man (Solo) outshining their competitors. This event, an integral part of the game, featured players aligning with one of the themed teams to partake in the competition. Among the game’s community, anticipation was rife for the results, with Team Big Man’s victory emerging as a notable accomplishment.

Team Big Man Triumphs

In a show of impressive strategy and teamwork, Team Big Man (Solo) clinched the victory in the Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest. Garnering accolades for their performance, the team’s win has etched their mark in the annals of Splatoon 3’s competitive history. The Splatfest ran through the entire weekend, with the rewards for participants being Super Sea Snails, determined by their attained ranks.

Detailing the Competition

The theme for the latest Splatfest posed an intriguing question to the players: how they spent their holiday. The contestants then had to choose between Team Friends, Team Family, or Team Solo. In the end, Team Solo emerged as the dominant force, securing a total of 57 points. Their counterparts, Team Friends and Team Family, were unable to score. The final standing saw Team Friends with 31.19%, Team Family at 31.52%, and Team Solo leading with 37.29%. Notably, Team Solo also led in categories of votes and clout.

Profile of Asif Khan

Beyond the game, the article briefly profiles Asif Khan, the CEO, Editor-in-Chief, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. Starting his career in video game journalism in 2001, Khan’s journey has taken him through roles as a Certified Public Accountant and investment adviser representative. Having retired from financial services, Khan now focuses on private investments but continues to nurture his passion for gaming. His fondness for Nintendo and Duke Nukem 3D is well-known, alongside his long-standing connection to Shacknews, dating back to its inception as sCary’s Shugashack. Apart from gaming, Khan’s interests extend to electronic music and Cleveland sports.

Keep an eye on Shacknews for more updates on Splatoon 3 events, Splatfest outcomes, and the latest in gaming news.

0
Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
2 hours ago
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
In a riveting display of skill and strategy, Team Secret claimed the crown at the PredatorLeague2024, defeating Japan’s FAV Gaming in a definitive 2-0 sweep in the Valorant category. Not only was their conquest a demonstration of gaming prowess, but it also held a poignant resonance for the team and the gaming community, as it
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
Navigating the World of Online Casinos: RTP Ratios, Security, and the Legal Landscape
5 hours ago
Navigating the World of Online Casinos: RTP Ratios, Security, and the Legal Landscape
Hashbane Interactive Unveils First Gameplay of 'Instinction'
6 hours ago
Hashbane Interactive Unveils First Gameplay of 'Instinction'
Unveiling the Best Gaming Deals: A Comprehensive Guide for Gamers
3 hours ago
Unveiling the Best Gaming Deals: A Comprehensive Guide for Gamers
Humble Bundle's Exceptional Gaming Deals and a Tribute to NES Classics
3 hours ago
Humble Bundle's Exceptional Gaming Deals and a Tribute to NES Classics
Fan Faithfully Recreates The Legend of Zelda's Clock Town in Minecraft
5 hours ago
Fan Faithfully Recreates The Legend of Zelda's Clock Town in Minecraft
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
44 seconds
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
2 mins
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
3 mins
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
4 mins
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
7 mins
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
8 mins
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
9 mins
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
9 mins
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
9 mins
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app