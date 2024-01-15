Splatoon 3: Team Big Man Emerges Victorious in Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest

The recent Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest in Splatoon 3 came to a rousing conclusion, with Team Big Man (Solo) outshining their competitors. This event, an integral part of the game, featured players aligning with one of the themed teams to partake in the competition. Among the game’s community, anticipation was rife for the results, with Team Big Man’s victory emerging as a notable accomplishment.

Team Big Man Triumphs

In a show of impressive strategy and teamwork, Team Big Man (Solo) clinched the victory in the Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest. Garnering accolades for their performance, the team’s win has etched their mark in the annals of Splatoon 3’s competitive history. The Splatfest ran through the entire weekend, with the rewards for participants being Super Sea Snails, determined by their attained ranks.

Detailing the Competition

The theme for the latest Splatfest posed an intriguing question to the players: how they spent their holiday. The contestants then had to choose between Team Friends, Team Family, or Team Solo. In the end, Team Solo emerged as the dominant force, securing a total of 57 points. Their counterparts, Team Friends and Team Family, were unable to score. The final standing saw Team Friends with 31.19%, Team Family at 31.52%, and Team Solo leading with 37.29%. Notably, Team Solo also led in categories of votes and clout.

