'Speed Crew': Engaging Mechanic Simulation Game Launches on Multiple Platforms

Speed Crew, a new video game from Ukrainian game development company Wild Fields, offers a thrilling and immersive experience for players who enjoy action-filled mechanics simulations. The game takes players on a journey from humble beginnings in small garages to prestigious tracks in exotic locales, placing them in the heart of the action as they take charge of a pit crew tasked with car maintenance tasks.

Dynamic Gameplay and Cooperative Action

The game's mechanics allow for both solo and cooperative play, with the option for up to three additional players. The cooperative aspect adds a layer of excitement and chaos, with weather variables, unexpected obstacles, and mechanical malfunctions thrown into the mix. As players progress through the game, they face increasingly challenging scenarios, which unlock rewards such as new characters, costumes, and sponsorships.

Innovative Modes and Wide Accessibility

Speed Crew includes a classic Campaign Mode and a new Dominion Mode, in which players can perform as double-agents and sabotage other teams. The game's design accommodates all skill levels, ensuring hours of enjoyment for a wide-ranging audience. Speed Crew is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, priced at $19.99/€19.99.

Wild Fields: A Commitment to High-Quality Gaming

Wild Fields, which evolved from N-iX Game & VR Studio, has a history of contributing to both indie games and major titles since 2012. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality gaming experiences and demonstrates this commitment with the release of Speed Crew. The game supports multiple languages, making it accessible to a global audience.