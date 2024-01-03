Speculations Rise Around Metroid Prime 4’s Release on Nintendo’s ‘Switch 2’

Renowned gaming journalist, Jeff Grubb, and co-host Mike Minter engaged in a speculative discourse about the potential release of Metroid Prime 4 on the upcoming Nintendo console, tentatively called the ‘Switch 2’, during the latest episode of their podcast ‘Last of the Nintendogs’.

Metroid Prime 4: A Cross-Generation Release?

Mike Minter suggested that Metroid Prime 4 could be slated for release on the Switch’s successor. This theory is based on the timing of the game’s development and Nintendo’s track record of initiating work on the next console almost immediately after the launch of the current one. They also toyed with the possibility of Metroid Prime 4 being a cross-generation release, akin to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which, despite the Wii U’s lackluster sales, performed admirably on the platform.

Anticipation for the Next Nintendo Direct

Jeff Grubb put forth a prediction that Nintendo might spill the beans about Metroid Prime 4 in an imminent Nintendo Direct presentation, including a potential release date that could align with the launch of the new console. Metroid Prime 4, along with Princess Peach Showtime, are among the last major titles announced for the current Switch, possibly marking the end of an era for the system.

Rumors Surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2

Rumors are rife that the successor to the Nintendo Switch, the much-anticipated ‘Switch 2’, may hit the shelves by the end of the year. Nevertheless, Nintendo remains tight-lipped. The Switch 2 is rumored to be launched in Fall 2024, with some even speculating a surprise release in March. The console is expected to boast a screen and graphics upgrade, potentially even offering ray tracing capabilities. The launch titles for the Switch 2 remain under wraps, with speculation pinning hopes on Metroid Prime 4 and a new 3D Mario title.