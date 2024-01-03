Sparkle to Light Up Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 2.0 Roster

The anticipated 5-Star Quantum character, Sparkle, is poised to light up the roster of Honkai: Star Rail in its grand version 2.0 update. With rumors and leaks fuelling the excitement, the predictions point to Sparkle’s arrival as a pivotal figure in her own Banner; a beacon offering players increased chances to add her to their teams.

Sparkle: A Quantum Leap for Teams

Sparkle’s speculated role in the game centers on amplifying team damage and providing a reservoir of additional Skill Points. This strategic alliance builder is particularly potent when paired with Quantum character teams. Her effectiveness is further enhanced by Trace materials, which serve to boost her abilities and turn her into a force multiplier on the battlefield.

Leaked Beta Information: A Peek into the Future

The leaked beta information offers an intriguing glimpse into the materials required for Sparkle’s Ascension and Trace upgrades. While these details are subject to change upon the official release, they currently include Dream Flamer and Tatters of Thought-based items. These Ascension materials, unfortunately, are not available for pre-farming, adding an extra layer of anticipation and strategic planning for Sparkle’s arrival.

Power Up with Trace Materials and Eidolons

The Trace materials, integral to enhancing Sparkle’s attacks and passive abilities, are similarly tied to Dream Flamer and Tatters of Thought-based items. In addition to these, players can supercharge Sparkle’s capabilities by unlocking her Eidolon through duplicates when Warping on her Banner. These Eidolons not only unlock new levels but also upgrade existing attacks or passive skills, making Sparkle an even more valuable asset.

Take it with a Pinch of Salt

The information on Sparkle’s kit and materials originates from leaks via Project Yatta and honeyhunterworld. While these leaks provide an exciting sneak peek, players are advised to approach these details with caution, as they may undergo changes when Sparkle is officially released in the game. Stay tuned for future updates and official confirmations to ensure you’re ready to welcome Sparkle to your team.