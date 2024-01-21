Soulslike Games of 2024: The Most Anticipated Titles

In the realm of action RPGs, the subgenre of soulslike games has carved a name for itself with its challenging combat and non-linear progression. As we navigate through 2024, there are several soulslike titles that have piqued the interest of gamers, adding new dimensions to the genre.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

This highly anticipated title is set to release in Q3 2024. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn offers an open-world experience with unique abilities, making it a standout in the upcoming lineup.

Another Crab's Treasure

Set to launch in 2024, Another Crab's Treasure shifts the typical backdrop to an underwater exploration. Players will navigate the depths as a hermit crab, promising a unique twist to the soulslike genre.

Enotria: The Last Song

With its stunning visuals and innovative mask system for gameplay customization, Enotria: The Last Song is expected to grace screens in 2024. The game, drawing its inspiration from Italian folklore, adds a layer of cultural richness to the soulslike genre.

Phantom Blade Zero

Though its classification as a soulslike game is uncertain, Phantom Blade Zero has attracted attention with its blend of feudal China aesthetics and steampunk elements. Despite the ambiguity, it remains a title to watch.

Stellar Blade

Initially slated for 2023 but pushed to 2024, Stellar Blade is a PlayStation exclusive that promises action-oriented combat and challenging boss fights, true to the soulslike tradition.

Soulframe

From the creators of Warframe, Soulframe features a dark fantasy setting. With a gameplay video already released, the game is estimated to hit the market at the end of 2024.

First Berserker: Khazan

A hack-and-slash with soulslike elements, First Berserker: Khazan is based on the DNF series, adding a fresh perspective to the soulslike lineup.

Rise of the Ronin

Set for March 22, 2024, Rise of the Ronin offers a dynamic decision-making system set against the backdrop of Edo-period Japan, adding a historical touch to the genre.

Black Myth Wukong

Releasing on August 20, 2024, Black Myth Wukong is rooted in Chinese mythology, featuring spells and transformations that offer a distinct spin on the soulslike genre.

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree

Lastly, the DLC for Elden Ring - Shadow of Erdtree - is highly anticipated, though it currently lacks a confirmed release date. This expansion keeps Elden Ring in the spotlight, ensuring the soulslike genre continues to evolve.