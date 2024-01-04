en English
Sony’s Vision for Technology-Driven Esports in Higher Education

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Sony's Vision for Technology-Driven Esports in Higher Education

As esports continue to carve a niche in higher education, industry experts are underlining the importance of cutting-edge technology in developing vibrant, immersive programs. Jeanne Lewis, a prominent figure from Sony Electronics, emphasizes the critical role of advanced technologies in enhancing the coverage and experience of esports events for players and spectators alike.

Role of POV Cameras in Esports

Point-of-view (POV) cameras play a significant role in providing comprehensive coverage of esports events. Sony’s SRG-XP1, for instance, is a game-changer, offering an equitable experience for all involved. Professional camera equipment, complete with features such as the ‘cinematic look,’ full-frame sensors, Super35mm sensors, and high frame rates commonly seen in traditional sports broadcasting, are recommended to enhance the presentation of esports tournaments.

Unleashing the Potential of Drones in Esports

Drones like Sony’s Airpeak offer a unique aerial perspective, adding a thrill factor to esports events. On the visual display front, large-format gaming monitors such as Sony’s INZONE are suggested for player immersion. Professional displays like Sony’s pro BRAVIAs serve multiple purposes in stadiums, from providing spectators with detailed visuals to supporting retail and wayfinding needs. High refresh rate projectors also come in handy for displaying fast-paced game content.

Sonic Experience in Esports

Auditory elements in esports are equally crucial. Sony’s INZONE headsets, offering 360 Spatial Sound gaming experiences, are a testament to this. High-quality audio and microphones contribute to spatial awareness for both players and spectators alike, creating a more engaging environment.

Lewis calls for a comprehensive approach to technology integration. She suggests that programs should collaborate with providers capable of creating a connected, efficient ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders in the esports experience. As esports continue to evolve, the integration of advanced technology will undoubtedly play a vital role in defining its future in higher education.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

