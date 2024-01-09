en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES

In a surprising reveal during its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) press conference, Sony kindled anticipation for a new addition to the much-loved Patapon franchise. A video broadcast from Sony’s Torchlight visualization facility offered glimpses into several upcoming projects, amongst which was an enigmatic Patapon endeavor tagged as “IP development gaming / anime.” The ambiguity surrounding this project’s nature left spectators wondering whether it’s a game, an animation, or a test.

Patapon: A Revered Legacy

Originally launched for the PSP in 2007, Patapon is a rhythm-based 2D platform/action game that has captivated players worldwide. The game’s unique charm stems from its innovative gameplay, where players command a tribe of quirky characters, known as Patapons, using rhythmic drum beats. The franchise has seen two sequels, and the first two games have been remastered for the PlayStation 4, featuring stunning 4K visuals.

A Resurgence in Interest

In a parallel development that has further fueled interest in the Patapon series, Ratatan, a game regarded as Patapon’s spiritual successor, saw its creators amass substantial funding through Kickstarter last year. This resurgence of interest in rhythm-based games is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

Future Prospects

Hiroyuki Kotani, the creative mind behind the original Patapon games, has hinted at the possibility of collaborating with Sony on a traditional sequel. However, he stressed the significance of crafting games that are not only unique but also reflect the contemporary development environment. With this perspective, the future of Patapon seems to hold exciting possibilities.

As we await more details about the new Patapon project, the excitement among fans is palpable. The CES revelation has sparked speculation and anticipation about the future of this cherished rhythm-strategy game. Whether the project unfolds as a game or an animation, the revival of the Patapon franchise is a thrilling prospect for its global fanbase.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
1 min ago
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary
In the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, the Memphis Police Department is on a quest for two male suspects, implicated in a burglary at a GameStop store on Union Avenue. The incident, unfolding in the early hours of a Tuesday, saw officers responding to the scene around 5 a.m. A Scene of Chaos Once on site,
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary
Portal: Revolution—Fan-Made Game Breathes New Life into the Portal Series
49 mins ago
Portal: Revolution—Fan-Made Game Breathes New Life into the Portal Series
Hilltop Studios Announces Release Date for 'Lil Guardsman'
55 mins ago
Hilltop Studios Announces Release Date for 'Lil Guardsman'
MSI Ignites Gaming World with AI-Powered Monitor at CES 2024
3 mins ago
MSI Ignites Gaming World with AI-Powered Monitor at CES 2024
Hi-Fi Rush: Xbox Exclusive Game Potentially Heading to Other Platforms
7 mins ago
Hi-Fi Rush: Xbox Exclusive Game Potentially Heading to Other Platforms
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
17 mins ago
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
Latest Headlines
World News
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
21 seconds
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
38 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
46 seconds
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
1 min
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
3 mins
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
4 mins
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
4 mins
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
5 mins
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
5 mins
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app