Sony Files Patent for Game-Changing Control Pin Software

In a move aimed at transforming the gaming experience, Sony has recently filed a patent for a new software that would enable players to pin a list of game controls onto their gameplay screen. This innovative feature, first filed in June 2023, is designed to facilitate the learning and memorization of a game's controls in an efficient manner, eliminating the need for gamers to disrupt their gameplay by pausing the game and navigating to a menu.

Gaming with Ease

This patented control pin software could revolutionize the way gamers interact with their games, especially for those who frequently refer to the controls. The software would provide a secondary display of controls on the screen, which can be removed once players are well-acquainted with the game's control scheme. The patent application illustrates this approach with a side panel on the main gameplay screen showing the controls. Despite potential concerns about the impact on immersion, this feature would be optional, putting the choice squarely in the hands of the players.

Innovation or Ideation?

However, it's important to note that the implementation of this patented software is far from guaranteed. Companies, including Sony, often patent numerous ideas, many of which never see the light of day. In fact, Sony has a history of filing patents for innovations such as hardware features and VR eye-tracking software, yet many of these have not been made public.

Future of Gaming

The future of these features remains uncertain until Sony makes an official announcement. Meanwhile, Sony continues to push the boundaries of technology, as evidenced by its recent demonstration at CES 2024. Here, Sony used the DualSense wireless controller from the PlayStation 5 to operate a real automobile named Afeela, developed in collaboration with Honda. This demonstration highlighted Sony's commitment to expanding the non-gaming applications of its technologies.